Carys Douglas has opened up about a secret health battle she faced when she was a teenager which forced her to give up her dreams of becoming a professional dancer. The young stunner shared the news in a recent interview with ELLE magazine, admitting she found it incredibly hard to let go of the hopes she had for her future.

What Did Carys Say?

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 16: (L-R) Carys Zeta Douglas, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

The daughter of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, now 23, grew up watching her mom dance, which inspired her to want to start taking dance lessons of her own. Though sadly at the age of 13, Carys had to undergo a spinal surgery which made it so much harder for her to compete in dancing on a high level.

As a result, the passionate young star had to make the tough decision to call time on her dream, though she still tries to enjoy it when she can. Carys shared: “I used to dance a lot, but I had spinal surgery when I was thirteen. I still dance, although not professionally or in competitions anymore.”

Carys also shared a sweet anecdote about her mom showing her tap dancing. At first she was hesitant and thought it would be dorky to learn from her mother. But after seeing the way she moved, she was quickly lost for words.

The star explained: “I do remember that when I was a bit older and I was dancing too, she wanted to teach me tap dancing. I told her I didn’t want to learn from my mother. Then she did a few steps, and I was stunned: ‘Wow, that’s impressive. I’m not going to compete with that.”

Carys’ Career Today

Today Carys dabbles in a wide range of different jobs under the umbrella of the media industry, including acting, producing and directing. After graduating from Brown University last with with a double major in film and international relations, Carys made her stage debut acting in a play by Anton Chekhov called The Seagull. She has also worked behind the scenes co-producing and directing indie and off-Broadway productions such as The Problem With Poets.

Carys has also done occasional fashion modeling. She made her fashion debut at the tender age of 15, joining Catherine on the cover of Town & Country magazine and attending New York Fashion Week. Carys has since appeared in Fendi’s #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign and can frequently be seen sitting in the front row for major fashion houses including Fendi, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, and Michael Kors.

As for Carys’ own fashion choices, she is known for adoring sustainable vintage fashion over fast fashion and enjoys borrowing beautiful pieces from her mother’s large archive of designer pieces. Some notable outfits that Carys has appeared in over the years include a pink Emanuel Ungaro slip dress which she wore for her 21st birthday (which was originally worn by Catherine in 1999 to the MTV Movie Award), a white Elie Saab gown with shimmering metallic details which she wore to the Cannes Film Festival, and a 2005 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame black gown which she wore to the PAC MYC Icons of Culture Gala.