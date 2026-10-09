Michael Douglas Candidly Reveals It’s ‘For The Best’ That Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones Doesn’t Read His Memoir

Michael Douglas has shared that he feels it’s for the best that his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones doesn’t read his newly released memoir, ‘One Helluva Ride’. The tell-all book delves into all areas of the star’s life from family to affairs, infidelity and addiction.

What Did Michael Say?

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Michael sat down to chat about his memoir yesterday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, and that’s where he revealed that it’s probably for the best that his wife doesn’t read his book.

The star was directly asked if he felt it was “for the best” that Catherine hadn’t read his book and he clearly responded by saying: “Oh yeah!”.

Michael then explained that he’d definitely had a “life” before meeting Catherine, saying: “We got a 25-year age difference. I opened up and exposed the fact that Kathleen Turner and I had an affair when we were making “Romancing the Stone”.

“I looked back and was like, alright, Catherine was seven years old at the time and wouldn’t know her husband for 25 years ahead. I think she’s had to accept the fact that having this kind of age difference, you may have had a life before you ever [saw] her for the first time.”

Gushing about Kathleen, who so many men appeared smitten with, Michael said: “Kathleen was smart, funny and sexy with a deep, sultry voice that became her signature. I instantly liked her, and we were immediately attracted to each other.

“I left for Mexico still technically married, but separated [from Diandra Luker]. The chemistry I had with Kathleen Turner was so strong, audiences have been certain for years that we were in a relationship together while making the film. We both denied it through “Romancing the Stone”, “Jewel of the Nile” [in 1985], “War of the Roses” [in 1989], and even while doing press a few years ago for “The Kominsky Method” [in 2021].

“That was a lie. It was a lie meant to protect my wife and son, a lie we told the world for 40 years. The truth is that during the production of Romancing the Stone, Kathleen and I fell hard for each other and began a relationship. It wasn’t a fly-by night affair; it grew naturally from how closely we were working together, how much pressure we were under, how much we respected and cared for one another, and how attracted we were to each other.”

Why Hasn’t Catherine Read The Memoir?

Catherine shared that there are two main reasons why she hasn’t read her husband’s memoir – her busy work schedule and just not wanting to!

Willie Geist asked Catherine on “the”The Today Show”: “I’ve gotta ask you, because I was just telling you, I interviewed your husband Michael Douglas yesterday. He’s got a memoir out. He told me, and I’m curious if this is true, that you have not read the book yet?”

She first responded by saying: “It’s true. Look, I’ve just finished [shooting] Wednesday [for] season three. We shot in Dublin for seven months, and then I just literally got on a Ryanair plane and landed in London – did all of the “Kill Jackie” stuff. Then I went to Bilbao, Spain, and now I’m here talking to you Willie on the fabulous Today show.”

Though Catherine then cheekily added in another reason she hasn’t read the book yet, sharing: “And as much as I love my husband, when I’m tired at night, I have no intention of reading about him…at all. But everyone else should. The book is called One Helluva Ride, and I think everyone should hold onto their cowboy hats, because I think it is.”



