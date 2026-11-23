CBS is taking another break from its “NCIS” franchise, pulling all three shows from its November 24 schedule just weeks after their previous interruption.

“NCIS,” “NCIS: New York” and “NCIS: Origins” will not air new episodes during Thanksgiving week. Instead, CBS will broadcast reruns before bringing the shows back on December 1.

CBS has not announced an official reason for the break, although networks often avoid airing new episodes during holiday weeks when viewership can decline. With production costs remaining high, networks have an incentive to avoid lower-rated nights.

FOX is also skipping new episodes on Tuesday, while ABC will air “Dancing with the Stars” and NBC will show an NBA game.

The latest schedule change comes after CBS previously preempted all three “NCIS” shows on November 3 for midterm election coverage. The franchise will also begin its winter hiatus after the December 8 fall finales, with new episodes returning January 12, 2027.

‘NCIS’ Returns With a Case Involving a Deadly Cover-Up

“NCIS” season 24 will return on December 1 with episode 7, titled “Lucky Shot.”

The episode follows the team as it investigates the death of a freelance nightcrawler videographer who secretly recorded evidence connected to a deadly cover-up.

The investigation will take the agents beyond their usual homicide cases as they work to determine what the victim recorded and how it connects to his death.

The December 8 fall finale will shift attention to Director DiNozzo, who must review a case file after a U.S. operative is taken hostage.

The situation will force DiNozzo to question a previous decision as he deals with the responsibilities of his position.

The upcoming episodes follow a recent installment that did not feature Michael Weatherly, although Katrina Law’s daughter appeared alongside her mother.

‘NCIS: New York’ Investigates a Marine’s Disappearance

“NCIS: New York” will also return on December 1 with an episode titled “The River.”

The team will investigate the disappearance of a Marine sergeant who fled Quantico while preparing for a high-stakes mission.

The agents must determine why the sergeant abandoned his assignment and where he went.

The case will lead the team into an investigation involving the circumstances surrounding his sudden departure.

‘NCIS: Origins’ Brings Back Familiar Faces as Gibbs Searches for Answers

“NCIS: Origins” will feature several returning characters in its final two episodes before the winter break.

Roma Maffia will reprise her role as Vera Strickland as Gibbs continues investigating what happened to Lala.

The present-day storyline will reunite Gibbs with members of his former Camp Pendleton team, while the 1993 timeline follows a murder investigation connected to a Russian serial killer.

The December 8 fall finale will also feature the return of Joe Spano as Tobias Fornell.

Fornell will help Gibbs with the next stage of his present-day investigation.

Meanwhile, the 1993 storyline will follow Lala as she reconnects with a former romantic partner during an investigation involving a dead lieutenant and a stolen GPS device at a Navy munitions bunker.

CBS Confirms When All 3 ‘NCIS’ Shows Will Return in 2027

Following the December 8 fall finales, all three shows will take their regularly scheduled winter breaks.

CBS has confirmed that the franchise will return with new episodes on Tuesday, January 12, 2027.

The original “NCIS” will continue airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by “NCIS: New York” and “NCIS: Origins.”

The network’s latest schedule adjustment means viewers will receive two more weeks of new episodes in December before the franchise goes on hiatus until January.