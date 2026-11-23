Academy Award-winning actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow has made a unique lifesaving offer in memory of her late father on what would have been his 83rd birthday.

Television and movie producer and director Bruce Paltrow passed away from complications from oral cancer and pneumonia on October 3, 2002 (per IMDb). He was just 58 and would have turned 83 on Thursday, November 26, this year.

Now, his daughter, 54, has teamed up with preventive healthcare company Prenuvo to offer three people a free scan that could save their lives.

Per Prenuvo’s official website, the company offers elective, radiation-free whole-body MRI scans to screen for hundreds of conditions — including early-stage solid tumors, cysts, vascular abnormalities, and spinal degeneration — often before symptoms appear.

Paltrow took to social media to share the details of the opportunity with her fans.

Gwyneth Paltrow & Prenuvo Are Offering Free Scans to 3 People

Gwyneth Paltrow took to her Instagram account to share the unique opportunity in memory of her father with her 9.1 million followers.

The post includes a single photograph of Paltrow standing in front of a wall with the Prenuvo logo emblazoned across it.

Paltrow’s caption on her post reads, “My dad’s birthday falls on Thanksgiving this year as it sometimes does. I wish he were still with us, I wish there had been more early detection technology at the time, his outcome could have been very different. In honor of my dad, my good friends at Prenuvo are offering a gift of a scan to three people.”

The star then goes on to say that, to be in with a chance of winning the opportunity, all they have to do is follow her and the official Prenuvo account on Instagram, like her post, and tag three friends in the comments section.

She then explains that the competition is open to over-18s, is now live, and will end a minute before midnight on Wednesday, November 25.

Fans and followers of Paltrow flocked to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts about her offer.

Paltrow’s Followers Think Her Dad Would Be Proud of Her

Getty Bruce Paltrow and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The comments section of Gwyneth Paltrow’s post is primarily filled with people tagging three of their friends, as per her caption’s instructions. However, there are also lots of messages commending her for creating the potentially lifesaving opportunity, expressing gratitude, and saying how proud her father would be of her.

One of Paltrow’s followers commented, “Your father would have been so proud to see that you are honoring his memory by partnering with Prenuvo for a free cancer screening giveaway!”

Another follower wrote, “I’ve always really really wanted one of these scans to look into so many health things, some of which run in my family. This would be a dream come true scan.”

Someone else posted, “LOVE, beaming lots of thanksgiving blessings your way. ✨”

One individual, who also tagged three friends, said, “I am so intrigued by this. We have a @prenuvo center here in Austin. I’ve had skin cancer twice and have thyroid issues. I sometimes wonder what else is lurking. I will be 50 next year and this would be an amazing gift to myself.”

Somebody else commented, “❤️ Hope and life. You are so lovely person. Your message is for my father too ❤️.”

Last but not least, one Instagram user proclaimed, “What an amazing gift!”

We commend Gwyneth Paltrow and Prenuvo for doing this. Hopefully it helps whoever wins the opportunity in some way. Moreover, we hope it makes more people aware of the lifesaving technology Prenuvo has at their disposal.