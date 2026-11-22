Taylor Swift was spotted sharing a heartwarming moment with Wyatt Kelce, 7, as she supported her husband, Travis Kelce, during the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Arizona Cardinals.

People reported that the Grammy-winning singer was seen hugging the 7-year-old after Travis scored his second touchdown.

The celebration came as members of both the Swift and Kelce families gathered in a suite to watch the game.

Taylor Swift Celebrates Travis Kelce’s Touchdown With Niece Wyatt

Getty Singer Taylor Swift watches the Kansas City Chiefs as they take on the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on November 22, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Taylor, 36, wrapped her arms around Wyatt, 7, as they celebrated Travis’ second touchdown of the afternoon.

According to People, the singer was holding a box of Mike and Ike candy when she embraced the young girl.

Wyatt is the eldest daughter of former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce.

The moment came after Travis caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes late in the second quarter.

Getty Singer Taylor Swift watches the Kansas City Chiefs as they take on the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on November 22, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri.

The touchdown gave Kansas City a 24-7 lead, giving the family another reason to celebrate.

Who Joined Taylor Swift at the Chiefs Game?

Getty Singer Taylor Swift watches the Kansas City Chiefs as they take on the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on November 22, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Sunday’s game brought together several members of both families.

Kylie attended with Wyatt and her youngest daughter, Finn, who is 19 months old.

Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, was also spotted in the suite alongside Taylor’s parents, Scott Swift and Andrea Swift.

The outing marked Taylor’s fifth consecutive appearance at a Chiefs home game this season.

Two weeks earlier, on Sunday, November 8, the singer attended Kansas City’s game against the New York Jets with longtime friend Karlie Kloss.

During that matchup, cameras captured Taylor jumping with excitement after Travis scored a touchdown.

She appeared to ask, “Is he over?” as she watched to see whether he had crossed the goal line.

Travis Kelce Scores 2 Touchdowns During Milestone Chiefs Game

Travis, 37, had a memorable afternoon on the field as he reached another career milestone.

The tight end was playing his 100th game at Arrowhead Stadium, becoming just the fourth Chiefs player to reach that mark, according to KCTV5.

He caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes during Kansas City’s opening possession.

His second score came with less than two minutes remaining before halftime.

According to NBC Sports, it was his first regular-season game with multiple touchdowns since November 2022.

The first touchdown also moved him past Rob Gronkowski for third place on the NFL’s all-time list for touchdown receptions by a tight end.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Celebrate First NFL Season as Newlyweds

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The family outing comes four months after Taylor and Travis married in New York City.

The couple exchanged vows on Friday, July 3, during a star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden attended by approximately 1,000 guests.

Speaking to ESPN in September, Travis reflected on the wedding and the support they received from family and friends.

“It was the best night of my life. Marrying Taylor was more than I could have ever dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up, and the amount of, you know, love that was in the air,” he said.