When Oscar-winning Hollywood legend Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa tragically passed away last year at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the couple left behind two dogs.

According to reports at the time, the dogs — a German shepherd named Bear and Akita-shepherd mix Nikita had been placed in “loving homes” after their passing.

While details were sparse other than that, an iconic 1970s Hollywood star is revealing that she and her husband have taken in one of those dogs.

Bo Derek and John Corbett Adopted Bear

Getty John Corbett and Bo Derek

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bo Derek revealed that she and her husband, “Sex and the City” alum John Corbett, adopted Bear.

As THR reports, the couple adopted the 110-lb dog after a publicist who knew Derek, and had also worked with Hackman, called her up and told them that Bear needed a home.

Initially they declined, given that they already had two German shepherds — one of whom was an energetic puppy who required a lot of their attention.

Then, however, they saw a picture of Bear.

“I was a goner,” Derek admitted.

“Oh no,” Corbett recalled himself thinking. “What have we gotten ourselves into?”

Their fears that they’d bitten off more than they could chew turned out to be unfounded, with the “10” star declaring that Bear is a “perfect gentleman” — who enjoys singing along whenever Corbett plays guitar or piano.

’10’ Changed Her Life

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When speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Derek looked back at how her first big film role, in the Dudley Moore comedy “10,” catapulted her from anonymity to superstardom at age 22.

Suddenly, women all over the world began getting their hair styled in cornrows to copy the now-iconic hairstyle of her character, while her face appeared on countless magazines.

She admitted she found her sudden fame to be disorienting.

“I remember sobbing and saying, ‘I’m so confused. I don’t know what to do,’” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “And my husband [late movie director John Derek] said, ‘Well, do what you want. Just because everybody would kill for this career doesn’t mean you have to love it.’”

Suddenly Hollywood’s hottest young actress, Derek was offered her pick of top movie scripts.

“I said, ‘Well, I just want to go make little films like we were doing before,'” she recalled.

“So I called my agent Marty Baum, and he put together ‘Tarzan,'” she continued.

Directed by her husband, while she served as a producer, the film was a box office disaster that was mocked by critics

“I cringe when I look at a lot of it now,” she admitted. “But it was beautiful. It was fun. It was a romp in the jungle.”

What should have been a thriving movie career sparked by “10” wound up fizzling out quickly. After “Tarzan, the Ape-Man,” she then starred in 1984’s “Bolero” (the title taken from her character’s favorite classical piece in “10”) and then “Ghosts Can’t Do It” in 1990 — both of which were directed by her husband, and also bombed at the box office.

“I didn’t always make the right career moves,” she admitted. “But God, it was fun.”

Asked if she was happier at the peak of her fame, or now at age 70, she offered an unequivocal response.

“Now,” she said. “Thank God.”









