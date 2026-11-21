Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’s daughter, Carys Zera Douglas, has finally opened up about her father’s cancer diagnosis. Douglas, 82, was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2010 when Carys, 23, was just 7 years old. Douglas and Zeta-Jones, 57, were married in 2000, when the actor was 56.

Carys spoke to ELLE Spain in an exclusive interview about having an older father and coming to terms with his situation when she was just a child. Michael Douglas was cancer-free the year after he was diagnosed, but has spoken about the toll it took on him and his family.

Now, Carys is offering another perspective on the family’s struggles during this time.

Carys Zeta Douglas Now Realizes She Could Have Grown Up Without A Father

Carys Zeta Douglas has admitted she didn’t fully grasp the severity of Michael Douglas’s cancer back in 2010. As a 7-year-old at the time, the actress was too young to appreciate how close she was to losing her father. Douglas’s cancer diagnosis was a massive development that year, as was his eventual recovery.

Carys, however, didn’t understand the gravity of the situation until much later. The actress is Douglas’s youngest child; he is also the father of Dylan Michael Douglas, 26, and Cameron Douglas, 47.

“As a child, I didn’t fully understand that my father could have [passed away] when I was seven,” she said in her ELLE Spain interview. “His illness brought us even closer and made me think about mortality.”

The period was a challenging time for the family. Catherine-Zeta Jones took a three-year break from the screen to support her husband, who was open about his recovery journey as it progressed.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas have spoken about his health issues in the past, but the perspective of his children was not known until recently.

Carys Zeta Jones Is Appeciative Of Having An Older Father

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Michael Douglas us 25 years old than Catherine-Zeta Jones. The actor was 56 when he married Zeta-Jones and welcomed their son Dylan. He was 59 by the time Carys was born. Douglas had his first child, Cameron when he was 35, which gave him two phases of parenthood.

Unlike her oldest brother, Carys didn’t know her father during his younger days. However, the 23-year-old is grateful for all the time she gets to spend with him. The actress sees his illness as motivation to appreciate all the perspectives that come with a person’s lifespan.

Carys calls the experience of having an older father a gift rather than something to rue about. The actress feels it allows him to impart the wisdom he’s gained over the years that she can benefit from.

Even so, she was honest enough to admit that she does wish at times that they could have had many more years to look forward to.

“Having an older father is an enormous gift; however, sometimes I wish he weren’t 82, even though I am very grateful for his experience and wisdom,” Carys said in the Elle Spain interview. “I don’t think I’ll ever fully understand…or find a definitive answer. Even so, it’s okay to think about it; illness forces you to live with that possibility every day.”