Michael Douglas, 81, Makes Rare Appearance With Daughter Carys by His Side (PHOTOS)

Two-time Oscar winner Michael Douglas had one of his greatest sources of pride beside him as Mallorca celebrated his enduring connection to the Spanish island. The 81-year-old actor arrived hand in hand with his daughter, Carys Douglas, 23, at a ceremony in Valldemossa on Monday, Aug. 3.

Michael was recognized as one of the inaugural ambassadors of Mallorca, Terra d’Honor, as per Majorca Daily Bulletin.

Michael Douglas and Carys Douglas Step Out in Mallorca

Michael looked polished in a navy blazer worn over an open-collar white shirt. Carys chose an elegant all-black ensemble featuring a strapless top and coordinating trousers. She completed her look with gold heels and matching jewelry.

Father and daughter smiled together for photographers before entering the ceremony at Costa Nord, a cultural center in the Serra de Tramuntana. Michael helped establish the center to promote the island’s cultural and natural heritage. The venue made a fitting setting for an honor recognizing his decades-long commitment to Mallorca.

The actor was presented with a silver pin inspired by the traditional Mallorcan cross. The new distinction celebrates people who have strengthened the island’s international profile through culture, science, business and the arts, according to Ultima Hora.

Michael Douglas’ Connection to Mallorca Spans Decades

The Wall Street star began putting down roots in Mallorca in 1989, when he purchased the historic S’Estaca estate with his former wife, Diandra Luker, as per People.

Located in the Tramuntana mountains, the property became a retreat from Hollywood and a gathering place for his family. Michael later acquired full ownership of the estate and has continued spending his summers on the island.

During the ceremony, he described Mallorca as his second home. His recognition reflects a relationship that extends beyond owning a luxury property. Over the years, Michael has supported efforts to preserve the island’s landscape, traditions and Mediterranean identity. El País reported on the honor Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Carys Douglas Is Building an Acting Career of Her Own

The Mallorca appearance came shortly after Carys reached a major professional milestone. In June, she made her professional stage debut as Nina in a Brooklyn production of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull. The limited engagement ran from June 20 through June 27 at St. Lydia’s and was produced by the theater company Solid Flesh.

Carys graduated from Brown University in 2025 with a degree in film and international relations. Although she did not formally study acting in college, theater has been part of her life since childhood.

“I grew up doing theatre, and I didn’t study acting in school, but that’s why I’m happy to be in such an informative arts space,” she previously told People.

Michael Douglas Says Fatherhood Changed His Priorities

Getty US actor and Honorary Palme d’or of the 76th Festival de Cannes Michael Douglas (C) arrives with his wife British actress Catherine Zeta-Jones (L) and daughter Carys

Michael shares Carys and son Dylan Douglas, 25, with his wife, Oscar winner Catherine Zeta-Jones. He is also father to Cameron Douglas, 47, from his marriage to Luker.

The Fatal Attraction star has long said that raising his children transformed the way he viewed his career and personal life.

“My career was the most important thing in my life, followed by marriage and children,” Michael told AARP The Magazine in 2010, as per People. “And it’s completely reversed now. I never anticipated starting a family and the joy of raising kids at my age.”

More than a decade later, his proud arrival with Carys offered a warm reminder that family remains at the center of his life.