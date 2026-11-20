Christopher Nolan gave perhaps the most interesting take on Robert Pattinson’s casting as the next James Bond. The studio unveiled Pattinson, 40, as the new 007 on its official Instagram account. The actor is already the incumbent Batman, making him arguably the biggest franchise star in the world right now.

Pattinson has a long association with Nolan as well. The actor starred in the Oscar-winning director’s 2020 film “Tenet,” along with the 2026 blockbuster, “The Odyssey.”

During a cast panel for guild members and awards voters at the Academy Museum, Nolan, 56, fielded a question about the latest development in Pattinson’s career.

Nolan took a humorous dig at the actor, comparing his role in “The Odyssey” with the role of James Bond.

Christopher Nolan Thinks Robert Pattinson Will Be ‘The Most Cowardly James Bond’ Based On His ‘The Odyssey’ Role

Robert Pattinson played the villainous Antinous in “The Odyssey.” The portrayal presents the character as sleazy, opportunistic, and inherently pathetic. Pattinson earned rave reviews for the part, with critics praising his ability to disappear into an unlikely role with palpable charisma.

Christopher Nolan and Steven Spielberg, 79, weighed in on Pattinson’s casting as James Bond following a screening of “The Odyssey.” Nolan was in a humorous mood, as he compared the 40-year-old’s character in the film to what he would be if he were 007.

“Rob Pattinson is the most cowardly James Bond you’ve ever seen,” Nolan joked, referencing Antinous in his assessment.

Spielberg saw the humor in Nolan’s comment and added a quip of his own, saying: “I wonder if your film influenced his casting.”

It comes on the heels of a reveal three days prior from the same event, where hair department head Gloria Casny shared a story of a particular pitch by Pattinson being rejected by Nolan.

According to Casny, Pattinson called her personally to request a long wig to play Antinous. Casny, aware of Nolan’s anti-wig policy, checked in with the director who vehemently denied the request.

Robert Pattinson Has Received Glowing Praise From His ‘The Odyssey’ Castmates

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Apart from lighthearted digs at his expense, Robert Pattinson has been widely praised by his castmates. Matt Damon, 56, played the lead star in “The Odyssey.” The actor revealed his admiration for Pattinson and the way he approached his work. Damon also talked about his best friend Ben Affleck, 54, who was wowed by Pattinson’s portrayal.

Pattinson succeeded Affleck as the next Batman, but it was on a visit to “The Odyssey” set that Affleck first saw Pattinson’s acting ability firsthand. Damon said that “Ben Affleck probably talked to me for 20 minutes about just Rob after he saw [the film].”

Tom Holland, 30, has been a frequent collaborator of Pattinson’s. The pair starred in 2017’s “The Lost City of Z” and 2020’s “The Devil All the Time” before reuniting for “The Odyssey.”

Holland joked about the fact that they’ve somehow always portrayed enemies in each of their films together. Even so, the “Spider-Man” star heaped praise on his co-star for teaching him new tricks every step of the way.

“I absolutely love working with him. He keeps you on your toes. No two takes are the same. He makes wild choices but somehow keeps them controlled and never strays too far from the camera,” Holland marvelled at Pattinson’s talents. “Sometimes I think of scenes as a game of tennis. Playing tennis against Rob is like playing against [Carlos] Alcaraz: he really knows how to put you on the back foot.”