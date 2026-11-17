King Charles III is on board with Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond. Pattinson, 40, was revealed as the next 007 on the studio’s official social media pages. His casting has unleashed a massive response worldwide, especially since Pattinson hadn’t even been in the conversation for the role until days before the announcement.

Within its fictional universe, James Bond’s 007 status is designated to him due to his role as part of His Majesty’s Secret Service. In a historic first, it will be the debut of the character serving a reigning king. Bond has been under Her Majesty’s Secret Service ever since the character’s debut in 1962’s “Dr. No.”

Now, the current King of the United Kingdom has personally welcomed the next James Bond. King Charles had only eight words for Pattinson, but they created history nonetheless.

King Charles Welcomes Robert Pattinson To His Majesty’s Secret Service

The significance of becoming the new James Bond clearly showed when King Charles III himself weighed in. The reigning monarch used the official Royal Family Twitter account to comment on Pattinson’s casting. James Bond is a staple of British pop culture, with 2012’s “Skyfall” having been equally significant. King Charles’ tweet leaves no doubt just how valuable the brand is.

“Welcome to His Majesty’s Secret Service, Mr Bond.” King Charles’ tweet read.

The 78-year-old had only eight words to impart to Pattinson, but they were more than enough to set the internet alight. His tweet has received over 234,000 likes as of writing, as fans reacted to the monarch personally commenting on the casting.

King Charles replied to the official 007 Twitter account, which featured Pattinson in his first in-character appearance. The image is a direct homage to Daniel Craig’s Bond announcement, as Pattinson’s predecessor had an identical still released when he was unveiled as the title character.

The Royal Family’s History With ‘James Bond’ Goes Back Decades

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The Royal Family has a long history with the “James Bond” brand. The association with the series goes back six decades, with members of the family personally appearing at “James Bond” events. It began in 1967, when Queen Elizabeth II attended the world premiere of “You Only Live Twice.”

King Charles and Princess Diana’s attendance at the 1985 premiere of “A View to a Kill” was a massive talking point during its day. Her gown remains an iconic piece of fashion, one which her daughter-in-law paid homage to decades later.

Kate Middleton had appeared at the premiere of 2021’s “No Time to Die” in a similarly shimmering gown that had captured the internet’s interest. Kate and Diana’s gowns were endlessly compared, with “James Bond” seen as the unifying reason.

Perhaps the most significant association between the “James Bond” brand and the Royal Family remains the 2012 London Olympics. Daniel Craig appeared in character next to Queen Elizabeth II in a secret-agent sketch.

Watching James Bond in the same shot as the reigning monarch proved to be a defining moment. That year’s “Skyfall” ended up becoming the highest-grossing “James Bond” film by some distance. The franchise has since transitioned into a prestige series, with every entry carrying global hype and massive commercial returns.