“Saturday Night Live” alum Heidi Gardner’s boyfriend and filmmaker, Ray Tintori, has passed away at the age of 43, TMZ reports.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the outlet that Tintori’s death is under investigation, with his cause and manner of death still pending.

The SNL alum is reportedly “grieving the loss and is surrounded by family and friends during this difficult time.”

Tintori had a successful career as a short film and music video director, which took off in the late 2000s as he was part of Court 13, the filmmaking collective behind the Oscar- nominated film Beasts of the Southern Wild. He also directed three short films as well as music videos for artists including The Killers, Arcade Fire, and Solange. As for Gardner, she was a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” from 2017 until 2025. She was previously married to Marvel writer Zeb Wells from 2010 to 2023.

Tintori’s passing comes one year after his mother Mary Cybulski died in November 2025 following a battle with Glioblastoma.

This is a breaking story and will continue to be updated.

Ray Tintori Called Heidi Gardner The ‘Coolest Person I’ve Ever Met’ In 2025 Post

It’s unclear when Tintori and Gardner began dating, but he penned a heartfelt birthday post to the comedian in July 2025, calling her the “angel of reality” and the “coolest person I’ve ever met.”

“Happy birthday to the angel of reality @heidilgardner,” he began. “Prettier and more graceful than the moon and by far the coolest person I’ve ever met. My favorite song in the world is you singing softly in my ear. My favorite color is the gold at the center of your eyes. I remember the first time we saw each other and how you laughed with your whole body the second our eyes met, and I immediately fell so fast. I’ve just been falling faster every day.

“You are the sexiest woman who ever lived, in every single manner of clothing, hair, and old age makeup. I’m crushing on you so deep, endlessly. You hold my heart perfectly and love me so proper. You carry the party in your eyes and move like a modern dancer everywhere you go. You are the most genius at making art and surfing the wave with the purest flow I’ve ever seen. The world is a love letter to you. I am your boy forever.”

Support Pours In For Heidi Gardner

“Heartbreaking news. Gone far too soon at just 43. Sending love, strength, and condolences to his family and loved ones,” one person wrote.

Others left comments on Gardner’s most recent Instagram post.

“Sending you condolences @heidilgardner I am so very sorry for your loss 💙🙏🏼😢,’ one person said.

“Praying for you baby, be strong 🤍,” another person stated.

“I’m so sorry for your loss & I cannot imagine what you are going thru. Sending you eternal light & love. 🙏🏻🙌🏼🙏🏻,” a fan shared.

“Sorry for your loss ♥️,” another fan commented.