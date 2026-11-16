Jennifer Lopez Cracks Up Over Fan’s Take on Her Divorces

Jennifer Lopez’s four divorces became the punchline of a surprisingly supportive fan moment, and the singer could not stop laughing. Lopez, 57, addressed her relationship history during a Nov. 15 screening and Q&A for “The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas” at the 92nd Street Y in New York City.

While acknowledging that history, Lopez got an unexpected response from someone in the audience. A fan shouted, “You have six more fingers,” prompting Lopez to burst into laughter and turn the moment into a joke about what could come next.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: Jennifer Lopez leaves 92nd Street Y on November 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Lopez was discussing the highs and lows of her personal life when the audience member chimed in with the playful remark. According to Us Weekly, Lopez had just reflected on being divorced four times when the fan yelled, “You have six more fingers.”

The comment appeared to catch her off guard in the best way. Lopez laughed and replied, “Yes, I do!” before joking that “I got six more fingers” should be turned into a T-shirt.

The exchange quickly became one of the lighter moments of the Q&A, turning what could have been a serious discussion about her past marriages into something much more playful.

Nikki Glaser Joins In On The Joke

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Comedian Nikki Glaser also joined in on the fun after footage of the exchange was shared online. Us Weekly reported that Glaser commented on the Instagram post, joking that “6 More Fingers” should be Lopez’s next single.

Lopez’s reaction during the event was equally lighthearted. Rather than appearing defensive about the topic, she laughed along with the audience and embraced the joke.

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That self-aware reaction gave the exchange a more relaxed tone than some of the more serious conversations surrounding her past marriages.

Lopez Says Her Divorces Are Part Of Her Story

Lopez’s past marriages include unions with Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony and, most recently, Ben Affleck. She married Noa in February 1997, and their marriage ended in divorce in January 1998. Lopez later married Judd in September 2001 before that marriage ended in January 2003.

Lopez married Marc Anthony in June 2004. The pair, who share twins Max and Emme, announced their separation in July 2011 before their divorce was finalized in June 2014. Time reported that Anthony filed for divorce in April 2012, months after they publicly confirmed the split.

Lopez then reunited with Affleck nearly two decades after they ended their first engagement and married him in July 2022. She filed for divorce in August 2024, listing April 26, 2024, as their date of separation. Their divorce became legally effective in February 2025. The Associated Press reported that a judge had approved their settlement the previous month.

Rather than distancing herself from that history, Lopez acknowledged during the Q&A that it remains an important part of her life story. EntertainmentNow has previously covered developments surrounding Lopez and Affleck’s split, but her latest comments struck a much lighter tone.

Jennifer Lopez Keeps Her Love Life In Perspective

Getty THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2371 — Pictured: Actress Jennifer Lopez during an interview on Sunday, November 15, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

The fan exchange also fits with the way Lopez has publicly spoken about relationships, family and personal growth in recent years. Following her split from Affleck, Lopez openly described taking time away from work instead of immediately distracting herself with another relationship.

During a 2026 “Good Morning America” appearance, she said she had deliberately “stopped everything” and spent time sitting with what had happened rather than trying to escape it through work or another person. Us Weekly reported that Lopez said the experience forced her to look inward instead of blaming someone else.

That reflection has also changed the way she talks about being single. Lopez said she feels “free” for the first time in decades and has become more comfortable trusting and appreciating herself. Her comments echo an earlier interview in which she described the period surrounding her split from Affleck as one of the most difficult but transformative times of her life.

Speaking about the breakup in 2024, Lopez said she had learned that “being in a relationship doesn’t define me” and emphasized the work she had done on herself. The singer appears comfortable acknowledging her relationship history while treating it as one part of a much broader story about family, independence and personal growth.