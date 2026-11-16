Michael J. Fox’s Wife Tracy Pollan Gives Rare Insight Into Their Marriage Amid Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Michael J. Fox has been married to Tracy Pollan since 1988, and the couple has four children. The couple made a rare public appearance at The Michael J. Fox Foundation’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s gala on Saturday, November 14, and Pollan made comments that offered a glimpse into their marriage.

Tracy Pollan Shares What Makes Her & Michael J. Fox Happy

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991, and Pollan has remained by his side and continued to support him publicly and privately. In an interview with People, she discussed how they maintain a positive outlook throughout his health journey. “I think you just have to do it day by day,” she said. “You have to look at what’s in front of you … and you have to stay in the moment — and if the moment is okay, that’s where you are.”

Pollan also gave insight into their relationship and shared what makes them happy, despite their differences. “I mean, it’s funny because we have very different tastes in books and very different tastes in what we watch, but we both always love a great meal,” she said. “So I’m gonna say our meals together make us happy.”

For the gala, Fox and Pollan were joined by three of their four children: their daughters, Esmé and twins Aquinnah and Schuyler, made a rare appearance. Pollan also spoke about the foundation’s good work and the importance of the annual gala.

“It’s all about the amazing work that the foundation has done. It celebrates everybody who’s worked with us for 20-plus years,” Pollan said of the event. “Just the huge and amazing amount of money that’s been raised that goes directly into the scientists’ pockets, and they can just do all the work that’s necessary [to finding a cure]. We really are seeing so much progress.”

Michael J. Fox Praises His Wife Tracy Pollan for Being ‘Amazing’

In a November 2020 interview with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY, Fox reflected on the moment he learned he had Parkinson’s disease and his wife’s reaction to it. “We didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “One of the things I’ll always love Tracy for is that at that moment, she didn’t blink.”

“It’s not the kinda thing you can do without a partner, is it?” Geist asked, to which Fox replied, “It’s really great to have a partner.”

Fox also took a moment to praise Pollan and her sense of humor. “Well, Tracy’s amazing,” he said. “She’s there in the front lines with me every single day. She never pretends to know as much as I know. And the other thing Tracy does is, if there’s something funny, let’s get to the funny. We’ll deal with the tragic later.”

He continued, “I just picture her talking to me, like, ‘So anyway, I’m going to the store, and oh, you’ve fallen down. OK, I’m going to the market, I’m getting — are you okay? OK, so I’m getting cheese, and I’m getting bread, I’m getting baguettes. Don’t get up. Just stay there for a second. I’m taking the station wagon. Not that you care.’”