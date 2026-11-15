Randy Travis’ Wife Mary Travis Reflects on His Near-Death Experience & Why He Is an Inspiration

Randy Travis has had an incredible career and has been an influential figure in country music. He appeared on “American Idol” in 2009 alongside Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood, with whom he performed a duet of his 1988 hit “I Told You So.” His career has inspired many musicians, and he has had an incredible impact on the industry; in 2025, John Foster performed the hit track during an “Iconic Idol Moments” episode.

Travis is 67, but over a decade ago he nearly died, and his wife, Mary Travis, is opening up about his health crisis.

Randy Travis’ Wife Mary Travis Reflects on the Impact of His Stroke

Getty Randy Travis and Mary Travis on November 9, 2026

Mary spoke with Fox News Digital in an interview published on Friday, November 13. She discussed Randy’s health and how, in 2013, he had suffered congestive heart failure and a near-fatal stroke. Reflecting on this time, she said, “They had already told us he had 1% chance of survival. And that was the first couple of days in the hospital.”

She continued, “So here we are, five and a half months later, he’s still here. He’s still improving. We went through the second brain surgery. He came through that with flying colors. The first one is when they said he’s not, you know, he doesn’t have any chance. But, you know, once you get over those and you start seeing the glimmers of hope and the hand of God on the whole thing.”

Randy’s stroke impacted his speech and left him partially paralyzed. It took years of rehab and work behind the scenes for him to get where he is. “We went through three years of rehab every single day, so we were very quiet and out of the limelight, if you will,” Mary shared. “We, you know, we were at home. We went to rehab every day for about three years.”

Randy Travis’ New Music

Getty Randy Travis poses with the ACM Milestone Award in 2025



Randy rediscovered his love for music, although he couldn’t sing. Fox News Digital reports that, using AI technology, he was able to release the 2024 song “Where That Came From.” He now has the album “Same Old Way” out, which features 12 previously unreleased songs. Fox News Digital reports that the songs were recorded between 1986 and 2013, “and restored by his longtime producer, Kyle Lehning.”

Fans still want to see Randy, and he tours with his band, using the time onstage to connect with fans and feel the music while James Dupré sings his vocals.

Mary called her husband an “inspiration” and praised his kind nature. “Going through even the tough times in the hospital, the nurses would come in and cut him or stick him or poke him or do whatever, and they’d walk out the door. And if he wasn’t in his coma and he was aware, he’d say, ‘Thank you.’ That was Randy Travis,” she said.

Mary also discussed how beautiful and fragile life is. “Life is so precious and so fragile, but it’s so wonderful also. And to be able to do something like this, it’s pretty monumental,” she said of being able to release Randy’s new album. “It doesn’t happen often that somebody has the opportunity to do this after a life-changing moment.”