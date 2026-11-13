Hugh Jackman, 58, Looks Ripped as He Runs Shirtless on the Beach

Hugh Jackman enjoyed a day at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, where he was photographed running shirtless. He looked great!

Hugh Jackman Looks Great as He Shows Off His Abs

In photos obtained by JustJared, the 58-year-old actor was photographed wearing navy swimming shorts. He appears to have just swum and is wet as he runs on the sand. In the caption, the outlet wrote, “Hugh Jackman shows off his ripped physique as he goes for a morning swim in the ocean at Bondi Beach.”

Fans reacted to the photo with heart-eye and red heart emojis. Other reactions include, “Man is his best form,” “Thank god the paparazzi just happened to be there,” and “Now THIS is more like it. At the beach.”

Jackman is beloved for his role as Wolverine, which he has reprised many times. This includes “X-Men,” “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” “The Wolverine,” “Logan,” and most recently the 2024 film, “Deadpool & Wolverine.” As the character, Jackman needs to have an incredible physique!

In 2014, he spoke about his appearance in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “It’s too hard to get in shape from scratch, and it’s easier to stay in shape than to get in shape,” he said. “For Wolverine I really up the training. Right now I do about an hour of training a day and ride my bike everywhere. But I do about 2 1/2 hours of training a day when getting ready for the role, and foodwise I eat more, but I eat a lot stricter. Seventy percent of your physique is your diet, and diet is the biggest change that happens.”

Hugh Jackman Enjoys the Beach with Girlfriend Sutton Foster

In photos from Tuesday, November 10, published on People, Jackman was again seen at the beach, this time enjoying time with girlfriend Sutton Foster. The pair looked happy and were playful as they threw a disc. In another photo, they appear to be leaning toward each other for a kiss. The couple has been romantically linked since January 2025, and their most recent sighting suggests that they are still very happy.

Hugh Jackman’s Relationship With Sutton Foster

In July, People reported that the couple primarily lives in New York City, but likes to travel and that they were spending time in North Carolina, where Sutton reportedly has a friend group. “Hugh and Sutton wanted to get away from the city,” a source said. “Hugh has told friends he believes Sutton is the one and he admires her spirit and talent,” the source shared, adding that Jackman “has been writing, reading scripts and spending time with Sutton outside.”

Sutton has a young daughter, Emily, whom she shares with her ex, Ted Griffin. Jackman has reportedly spent time with her as well. Jackman has two adult children, Oscar and Ava, from his marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness. The couple were married for 27 years before they announced their split in 2023. Foster filed for divorce in October 2024.

Jackman and Foster have known each other for a long time and were friends before their relationship turned romantic. A source previously told People that Sutton and Jackman have “built a strong foundation of trust… Both are feeling giddy and happy and are excited to share their future together.”