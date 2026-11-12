Steve Carell and John C. Reilly Join Forces for an Iconic Broadway Revival

Steve Carell and John C. Reilly are joining forces on Broadway for a new revival of Neil Simon’s classic comedy “The Odd Couple.”

The two actors will take on the leading roles of Felix Ungar and Oscar Madison in the upcoming production, which begins performances March 3, 2027, at New York City’s Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

According to Playbill, the show will officially open March 23 and run for a limited 15-week engagement.

Carell, 64, best known for playing Michael Scott on “The Office,” will portray Felix, a neat and organized man who moves in with his messy friend Oscar, played by Reilly, 61.

The comedy follows the two roommates as they struggle to live together despite their completely different personalities and habits.

Tony Award-winning director Thomas Kail, whose credits include “Hamilton,” will direct the revival, which also features several familiar faces from Broadway and television.

Steve Carell and John C. Reilly Lead Star-Studded Broadway Cast

Joining Carell and Reilly are Tony Award winners Laura Benanti as Gwendolyn Pigeon and James Monroe Iglehart as Murray.

The supporting cast also includes Kevin Del Aguila as Roy, Rob McClure as Vinnie, Heléne Yorke as Cecily Pigeon and David Zayas as Speed.

Both leading actors have previous experience on Broadway.

According to Deadline, Carell made his Broadway debut in 2024, starring in the title role of Anton Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya” at Lincoln Center Theater.

He has also continued working in television, earning his 12th Emmy nomination in 2026 for HBO’s “Rooster,” according to PEOPLE.

Reilly, known for his roles in “Step Brothers” and “Boogie Nights,” earned a Tony Award nomination for his performance alongside Philip Seymour Hoffman in the 2000 revival of “True West.”

His other stage credits include “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “The Grapes of Wrath.”

Kail expressed excitement about bringing the actors together for the production, praising their ability to deliver both comedy and emotional performances.

“Steve and John are two remarkable actors who can make an audience laugh uproariously one moment and move them deeply in the next,” Kail said in a statement.

‘The Odd Couple’ Returns to Broadway More Than 60 Years Later

“The Odd Couple” originally premiered on Broadway in 1965, starring Walter Matthau and Art Carney under the direction of Mike Nichols.

The original production won four Tony Awards and later inspired a 1968 film adaptation starring Matthau and Jack Lemmon.

The comedy also became a popular television series starring Tony Randall and Jack Klugman, followed by additional television adaptations over the years.

Broadway previously revived the play in 1985 with Rita Moreno and Sally Struthers in an all-female production. Another revival followed in 2005, starring Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick.

The upcoming production will also coincide with the 100th anniversary of Simon’s birth. The playwright, who was born in 1927, died in 2018.

Producer Jeffrey Seller, known for his work on “Hamilton” and “Rent,” is bringing the revival to Broadway alongside Kail and other producers.

The production will also include Emanuel Azenberg, who previously worked on more than 20 of Simon’s Broadway shows.

Tickets for “The Odd Couple” will go on sale to the general public Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. ET, following an American Express cardholder presale beginning Nov. 12.

Additional ticket information is available at OddCoupleBroadway.com.

In a statement shared by PEOPLE, Seller summed up the reason for bringing the comedy back to Broadway.

“Why are we doing this? We need to laugh. Period,” he said.