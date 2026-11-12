Robert De Niro Steps Out Following Death of Former Partner and Mother of His Children

Robert De Niro attended the premiere of his new comedy “Focker-in-Law” in New York City on Wednesday, November 11. This came just days after his former partner, Toukie Smith, passed away at the age of 74.

Smith, whom De Niro shares two children with, died on Nov. 4 at a New York hospital following a “long, courageous battle” with multiple sclerosis, The Hollywood Reporter reported. The news was shared by her twins, Airyn and Julian. She welcomed them with De Niro via a surrogate in 1955, which came after his divorce from Diahnne Abbott. They first began dating in 1988.

Smith was a beloved model who appeared in magazines including Vogue, Ebony, and Cosmopolitan and modeled for designers such as Yves Saint Laurent, Hubert de Givenchy, Thierry Mugler, Issey Miyake, and Patrick Kelly. She also did work on screen, appearing on the sitcom “227” and season 4 of NBC’s “Miami Vice,” as well as having roles in “Talkin’ Dirty After Dark,” “I Like It Like That,” and “The Preacher’s Wife.”

Robert De Niro Reprising His Role As CIA Agent Jack Byrnes

De Niro is returning for the fourth movie in the series, reprising his role as retired CIA agent Jack Byrnes, the father-in-law of Greg Focker, whose son Henry wants to propose to his girlfriend. He previously starred in Meet the Parents, Meet the Fockers, and Little Fockers alongside Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner, and Teri Polo.

Ariana Grande, Skyler Gisondo, and Beanie Feldstein have joined the cast of this new movie.

At the premiere, De Niro was joined by his girlfriend Tiffany Chen. He was wearing a charcoal turtleneck with a black sport coat, brown corduroy pants, and black moccasin-style loafers, while Chen was in a blue dress with a gray cardigan over it. He and Chen share a three-year-old daughter, Gia, whom they welcomed in April 2023, and who is De Niro’s seventh child.

He shares his daughter, Drena, and son Raphael with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, as well as the twins he shares with Smith. De Niro and his second wife, Grace Hightower, share a son, Elliot and a daughter, Helen Grace.

Toukie Smith and Robert De Niro’s daughter Airyn Shared Tribute To Her Beloved Mother

Smith’s daughter Airyn shared a tribute to her mom on Instagram alongside a throwback photo, writing, “I’ll always love you, Mom 🩷.”

Many people left comments of support.

“I have such clear and cherished memories of Toukie walking through the doors of BFS and making every child feel like they were the most amazing thing in this world. Her energy and light was indistinguishable. I’m so sorry for your and Julian’s loss, Airyn. What a beautiful woman to have as a mom,” one person wrote.

“A force of nature, magnificent, larger than life, made a place for everyone, left a legacy of charity. And the stories of The Toukie Smith will go on & on. Reign high with the angels 🙏🏾🤍,” another person posted.

“Rest in heavenly absolute peace, Toukie!!! She was objectively the highlight of bfs she will always be beloved and highly favored!!!,” someone shared.