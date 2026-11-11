‘Yellowstone’ Star Dishes on Leaving Hollywood for Arkansas – ‘This is an Illusion’ 

Dawn Olivieri joined “Yellowstone” for its fifth and final season, playing Sarah Atwood. However, before landing the popular Taylor Sheridan-created series, the actress struggled to find work, leading her to leave Hollywood for ranch life. Now, amid her starring role in Angle Studio’s “Homestead: The Series,” she’s opening up about her experience.

Dawn Olivieri Says She Struggled Before ‘Yellowstone’

Getty Dawn Olivieri

Olivieri spoke to Fox News Digital in November 2026 while promoting her starring role on the second season of Angel Studios’ “Homestead: The Series.” During the interview, she said of her career before “Yellowstone,” “I realized it wasn’t giving me what my dream of what it was supposed to give me.”

“It wasn’t cooperating,” she continued. “I didn’t have offers, just like falling out of my phone. I went through a dry spell, and I was like, ‘Wow, so this is an illusion.'”

From there, Olivieri says she “kind of saw through the veil,” which forced her to “make some decisions about my life that makes [her] happy.”

“[it] isn’t always waiting by the phone, losing my power, waiting for someone to hire me,” she went on. When discussing her decision to pursue ranch life, she explained, “I just jumped ahead. I go, ‘If I did make all this money and was successful, what would I do with it?’”

“Well, I would move to the country and have horses and OK, well, I guess let me go do that. Let me, let me see what. And so I did that with nothing. Which wasn’t the dream part, but in actuality, it was what was always meant to happen because I moved toward my own authenticity.”

Olivieri moved to Arkansas in 2022 and has shared that she lives in a camper. However, following the move, she said everything changed.

“I think in that moment, I became a better human being and I became a better actress for sure. I started working way more than I did when I was in LA waiting for the job, waiting for the call,” Olivieri shared.

The Actress Previously Discussed Her ‘Yellowstone’ Character’s Fate [Spoilers]

Getty Dawn Olivieri

Olivieri’s “Yellowstone” character, Atwood, was killed off during the show’s final season in November 2024. After the episode aired, the actress shared her reaction with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I did know there was an exit strategy for him, but I don’t think I was supposed to go as soon as I did,” she began.

“But I think that was going to happen [with John], but because we had to wrap this all up in lightning speed, I think it had to go down the way it went.”

“I believe I was meant to go into the next season and continue on as a character. So I think because of the situation, everything got changed around,” the actress added.

From there, she began to discuss her role on the show. According to her, “I tend to play that character that you love to hate, and that character is always setting up the hero to win.”

“And, how does the hero win? It’s sort of the symbiotic relationship that goes part and parcel with the villain, or the antagonist. I always sort of know it’s coming, and to read [the death in the script] is like, ‘OK, here we go,'” she explained.