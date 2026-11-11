‘Mike Hammer’ Star Stacy Keach Has Passed Away at 85

An actor who made his mark on the big screen before playing an iconic TV detective, Stacy Keach has passed away at age 85.

Keach passed at his family’s home in Magdalenka, Poland. His wife, Małgosia Tomassi, confirmed his death to Variety, telling the outlet in a statement that he died “after a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure.”

Her statement continued: “Stacy was not only a legendary actor, admired and loved by audiences the world over, but also my beloved husband, my companion and the heart of our family. His passing leaves an immeasurable emptiness in our lives. But his extraordinary spirit, his unforgettable voice and the love he gave so generously will remain with us forever.”

A TV Hit with ‘Mike Hammer’

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Keach made his Broadway debut in 1965, and played several roles in Broadway throughout the latter part of the decade.

In 1969, he earned a Tony nomination for his portrayal of Buffalo Bill in “The Indians.”

In the early 1970s he became noticed for his work in film, particularly in the role of a disabled millionaire in director Robert Altman’s 1970 western “Brewster McCloud.”

That led to a leading role in the 1970 drama “Doc,” starring opposite Faye Dunaway.

His biggest success on the silver screen came in the role of a past-his-prime boxer desperate for a comeback in the John Huston-directed “Fat City,” co-starring with Jeff Bridges.

In the 1980s, he headed to television to star in CBS series “Mike Hammer,” playing the titular hard-boiled detective from Mickey Spillane’s classic pulp novels.

The series proved to be a hit with viewers, airing from 1984 until 1987. After the series ended, he reprised the character in a 1989 TV movie, “Mike Hammer: Murder Takes All.”

The character’s popularity was evident when he revived the PI once more, a decade later, in the syndicated series “Mike Hammer, Private Eye,” which ran from 1997 until 1998.

A Versatile Character Actor

Getty WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 7: Actor Stacy Keach arrives at the premiere of the play “These Are The Good Old Days” at the Globe Playhouse and after party at La Boheme on February 7, 2003 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

After the success of “Mike Hammer,” Keach transitioned into a character actor, equally adept at dark drama and broad comedy.

He was seen in such films as “The Bourne Legacy” and acclaimed “Oscar winner “Nebraska,” but made a far bigger impact on television.

He was a series regular on Fox sitcom “Titus,” and was also a regular on the Matt LeBlanc-starring comedy “Man With a Plan.”

Other TV credits included “Two and a Half Men,” “Ray Donovan” and a recurring voice role on “The Simpsons.”

For fans of “Blue Bloods,” he was familiar in the recurring role of Cardinal Kevin Kearns, and also appeared on “The Black List.”

Keach’s final role was in the 2025 George Clooney feature “Jay Kelly,” in which he portrayed the father of Clooney’s titular character.

Yet “Mike Hammer” remained his signature role. When discussing the series in an interview with Smashing Interviews, Keach recalled, “When we did the series on television, he wanted to update him, but in updating him, Mickey [Spillane] was concerned about preserving the traditional, classical kind of film noir style of the character so he would be like a fish out of water, a character who was a throwback to the ’50s but who was living (at that time) in the ’80s. I think that dynamic worked. None of us were sure it was going to work, but it seemed to resonate with audiences.”

