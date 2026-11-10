New Details Emerge As Police Seek Footage From Jamie Foxx’s Halloween Festival After Multiple Altercations

Police are asking for footage from Jamie Foxx’s annual Halloween festival on Nov. 7 as they believe “multiple physical altercations” took place.

In a media release, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) said they are investigating three separate incidents, with two of the suspects being 17-year-old boys. As for the victims, they include a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old, and a 20-year-old man. The names of the victims have not been publicly released.

Foxx’s party was held on the 1300 block of West Potrero Road in Hidden Valley, with more than 3,000 estimated to be in attendance. The event organizers and the homeowner had “numerous private security personnel and emergency medical technicians (EMTs)” present, the statement says, adding that “during the event, multiple physical altercations occurred.”

More Details On The Altercation

Police believe that a “male juvenile suspect allegedly slashed another male juvenile with a knife, causing a response from patrol deputies,” with the victim having suffered “a superficial laceration.” He was transported to the hospital for further treatment, with detectives saying the injury “appears to be from a mutual combat /simple battery” instead of assault with a deadly weapon. One of the suspects was booked in the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center.

“While deputies were at the original call for service, they witnessed a separate assault in which a male juvenile kicked another individual in the head,” the press release reads. “Deputies took that suspect into custody, and he was subsequently booked at the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center for assault. The victim in this second incident received medical treatment at the scene.”

Then there was a third incident, which had an alleged “aggravated assault” near the concert stage. A victim was “participating in a mosh pit when he was knocked to the ground. The victim reported the incident on Sunday, Nov. 8, claiming that his phone and money were stolen while he was unconscious.

“While on the ground, the victim alleged he was repeatedly punched and kicked in various parts of his body, causing him to lose consciousness,” the press release states. “Upon regaining consciousness, the victim left the party.”

“Detectives later discovered the victim’s phone was recovered that night and turned into as lost and found at the party,” the press release adds. “Deputies observed visible injuries consistent with the victim’s account and returned his phone to him.”

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Vows To Protect ‘The Safety and Security Of Our Communities’

Getty Jamie Foxx performs onstage at Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Tank vs.Tyrese at Apple Music Studios on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Complex)

Along with their account of what they know occurred so far, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is “seeking assistance from anyone who may have captured video footage of these incidents using a cellular phone or other recording device.”

“The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting the safety and security of our communities,” the VCSO’s press release concluded. “We will continue to thoroughly investigate criminal activity and take appropriate enforcement action against those responsible for committing crimes in Ventura County.”