When Will Russell Brand Be Released From Prison

Russell Brand will spend at least seven years behind bars after receiving a 10-year-and-six-month prison sentence for rape and sexual assault, according to the Guardian.

The 51-year-old comedian was sentenced Monday, Nov. 9, at Southwark Crown Court in London after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was acquitted of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Although Brand received a sentence of more than a decade, he will not necessarily serve the entire term inside prison. Under the terms announced by the judge, he must serve two-thirds of his sentence.

What We Know About Brand’s Prison Conditions

Before his sentencing. Brand was being held at HMP Wandsworth, according to Page Six.

The facility has a troubling reputation, with overcrowding, poor sanitation and violence among the problems documented inside the historic London prison.

Official watchdog reports have raised serious concerns about the conditions inmates face there, including a lack of basic necessities and limited access to outdoor time.

The Victorian-era prison is operating at 163% of its normal capacity, according to the Howard League for Penal Reform. Wandsworth houses 1,457 inmates despite having certified accommodation for just 894. The national average is 107%.

A 2024 report from Wandsworth’s Independent Monitoring Board described conditions as “inhumane.”

Inspectors found that two prisoners were routinely sharing cells designed for one person. Some rooms were described as “cramped, squalid and featuring broken or missing windows, furniture and fittings.”

How Is Everyday Life?

Daily life can also mean going without clean clothes. Some inmates reportedly waited two or three weeks for a full change.

Showers were described as unhygienic, while poor ventilation contributed to recurring mold.

Broken boilers left heating unreliable, and temperatures inside some cells climbed above 95 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer.

Prisoners could also spend as many as 22 hours a day locked in their cells. Staff shortages sometimes prevented inmates from getting basic outdoor exercise.

Violence and safety were additional concerns.

Drug access was another problem highlighted in the report. More than half of surveyed prisoners said illicit drugs were easy to obtain. The facility recorded 344 drug finds and 115 alcohol discoveries.

Visitors also face strict security rules.

Wandsworth permits up to three visitors per prisoner at a time. First-time visitors must provide fingerprints, and everyone entering, including children, must undergo a rub-down search. Security dogs may also be used as part of drug-detection procedures.

The prison also enforces a dress code for visitors.

Visitors can be refused entry for wearing certain revealing clothing, ripped jeans, or garments with offensive slogans.

In addition, hats, sunglasses, watches, gloves, and scarves must be removed. The only exception is for religious head coverings.

Despite the reported conditions, Wandsworth offers educational and recreational opportunities. Inmates can take courses in English, math, computing, construction, catering, gardening, and bicycle repair.

Other activities include yoga, mindfulness, parenting classes, embroidery, and choir.

The facility also provides ways for prisoners to maintain family connections. Monthly family days, homework clubs, video calls, phone calls, and emails give inmates opportunities to stay in touch with loved ones.