Salma Hayek, 60, Shines Bright in Curve-Hugging Red Gown as Fans Praise Her Youthful Appearance 

Salma Hayek attended the LACMA gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 7, and she made a style statement. The “Grown Ups 3” actress wore a stunning sequined red gown with a cowl neck that clung to her curves in all the right places.

Salma Hayek Wows in Curve-Hugging Red Dress

Hayek paired her off-the-shoulder gown with matching red heels and a red clutch. To complete her look, she wore her hair loose and curled, and opted for natural makeup, letting her dress and the bold color get the attention they deserve. In photos, Hayek was joined by her husband, François-Henri Pinault, who looked smart in a classic black tuxedo paired with a white collared shirt.

The “Frida” star also posted a video of herself getting ready and arriving at the event. She shared the clip on Instagram on Sunday, November 8. In the caption, she wrote, “A beautiful evening at the LACMA Art + Film Gala celebrating the incredible and inspiring #DenisVilleneuve and #VijaCelmins @lacma.”

Getty François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek Pinault attend the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala

Getty

Getty

Fans were thrilled with the post and flooded it with praise for Hayek’s beauty, style, and youthful appearance. “You look fantastic in that dress,” a fan wrote. “Can’t believe you are 60,” another fan shared.

Other reactions include, “So beautiful,” “She’s a baddie and she knows it she looks amazing and look happy,” “Wow red dress stunning,” and “We are all Salma when we dress up in that one dress and are feeling ourselves.”

Salma Hayek Embraces Aging

Hayek celebrated her 60th birthday on September 2, and she has embraced age with confidence. Speaking about her milestone birthday, she said in an interview with People on November 6, it hasn’t been “bad at all.”

She said she is “very optimistic” about entering her sixties, and added: “It sounded so scary in the 20s, in the 30s, in the 40s, even in the 50s. It’s not scary at all. Once you get here, it’s not bad at all. I’m still doing what I love, and I have the blessing of my family and friends and health and energy and dreams. Let’s go.”

On September 7, days after her birthday, Hayek posted two photos on Instagram of herself nude and in the water. In the caption, she wrote, “60 and grateful.” Fans reacted to the post, writing, “You look so happy. Happy Birthday,” and “forever icon.”

Still, Hayek has been open about procedures she has had that have altered small details of her appearance. In an interview with New York Magazine’s The Cut in April 2025, she spoke about why she had a procedure on her neck. “I’ve been very consistent and very simple. I didn’t go into any of the beauty trends, not in my 30s, not in my 40s, and not in my 50s, but the only thing I’ve been using consistently is radio-frequency treatments,” she said, Today reports.

Hayek continued, “They worked for me until I hit a plateau. I told myself, ‘It’s time.’” Rather than go under the knife, she tried an ultrasound therapy as a nonsurgical alternative. “I had not even tried the regular Ultherapy before, but it was similar to what I was doing because I was already doing ultrasound,” she shared.