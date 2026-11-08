‘The Gilded Age’ Marian Brook’s Past Romances Reveal Why Her Future With Larry Is Complicated

Marian Brook has experienced two failed engagements and several romantic setbacks throughout “The Gilded Age,” and her relationship with Larry Russell remains complicated heading into season 4.

Played by Louisa Jacobson, Marian has struggled to find a lasting relationship since arriving in New York during the HBO drama’s first season.

Her romantic history includes an engagement to lawyer Tom Raikes, a second engagement to Dashiell Montgomery, and an on-again, off-again relationship with Larry, played by Harry Richardson.

Although Marian and Larry appeared to reconcile during the season 3 finale, the season 4 premiere introduces another complication after the two spend the night together.

Here’s a look at Marian’s relationship history and where things currently stand with Larry.

Marian Brook’s First Engagement to Tom Raikes Ended in Betrayal

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Marian’s first serious romantic relationship on “The Gilded Age” was with Tom Raikes, played by Thomas Cocquerel.

The lawyer initially helped Marian with matters involving her late father’s estate before pursuing a romantic relationship with her.

However, Marian’s aunt Agnes van Rhijn, played by Christine Baranski, strongly opposed the relationship.

Agnes questioned Raikes’ intentions and believed he was more interested in gaining social status than building a future with Marian.

Despite her aunt’s objections, Marian agreed to marry Raikes, and the couple planned to elope during season 1.

Their plans fell apart when Marian discovered that Raikes had attended the opera with another woman.

He subsequently failed to arrive at their planned meeting place.

When Marian confronted him at his office, Raikes admitted that he intended to marry Cissie Bingham, a woman from a wealthy family.

The revelation ended Marian’s first engagement.

Raikes did not return for season 2, leaving Marian to move forward following the breakup.

Marian Brook’s Second Engagement to Dashiell Montgomery Also Failed

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Marian became involved with Dashiell Montgomery, played by David Furr, during season 2.

Dashiell was a widower with a young daughter who attended Marian’s watercolor classes.

Agnes supported the relationship because Dashiell was a suitable match within their social circle.

However, Marian began questioning whether they wanted the same things.

During one conversation, Dashiell dismissed Marian’s work as a teacher, suggesting that he did not consider it a serious profession.

He later proposed to Marian in front of other people, placing her in an uncomfortable position.

Marian accepted, but she continued having doubts about the engagement.

Those concerns increased when Dashiell accidentally called her by his late wife’s name.

Marian began to believe that Dashiell wanted someone to replace his former wife and help raise his daughter rather than a partner who intended to maintain her independence.

She eventually ended the engagement before their wedding.

The decision cleared the way for Marian to explore her growing feelings for Larry Russell.

Marian Brook and Larry Russell Finally Got Together in Season 2

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Marian and Larry developed a friendship during the first two seasons of “The Gilded Age.”

Larry, the son of George and Bertha Russell, supported Marian as she navigated her relationships and family obligations.

Their friendship became romantic during the season 2 finale when Larry kissed Marian.

By season 3, the two had begun pursuing a relationship, although they initially kept it private because of tensions between their families.

Marian also wanted to move slowly after her previous experiences with Raikes and Dashiell.

Eventually, Larry proposed, and Marian accepted.

However, their engagement did not last long.

Larry had plans to spend an evening with friends and told Marian that he had visited Delmonico’s.

Marian later discovered that he had actually gone to the Haymarket, an establishment with a more scandalous reputation.

Although Larry insisted that nothing inappropriate happened, Marian became upset that he had lied about his whereabouts.

She questioned whether she could trust him and ended their engagement.

An outside party later confirmed Larry’s account of the evening.

Marian attempted to reconcile with him, explaining how her previous relationships had affected her ability to trust someone.

Larry remained hurt that Marian had doubted him.

During the season 3 finale, the two discussed their problems at the Russells’ ball and agreed to approach their relationship differently.

However, they did not clearly establish whether they were officially back together.

Where Do Marian Brook and Larry Russell Stand in ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4?

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Marian and Larry’s relationship takes another turn during the season 4 premiere.

After returning from a business trip, Larry reconnects with Marian at Oscar van Rhijn’s wedding.

The two later visit a dance hall before taking shelter from a storm at a hotel.

Although they initially reserve separate rooms, Larry visits Marian later that night, and the two have sex for the first time.

Marian appears comfortable with their decision that evening, but her feelings change the following morning.

She wakes up crying and begins getting dressed before Larry wakes.

“Nothing about this is all right. I am ashamed, and I am probably ruined. Can’t you see what’s at stake here?” Marian tells him.

Jacobson addressed the scene during an interview with TV Insider, explaining that Marian’s reaction reflects the social expectations of the period.

“Marian is a really interesting character in that she’s emblematic of this tension between movement forward into modernity while still being very steeped in very Victorian ideals of purity and morality,” Jacobson said.

“We see seeds of her rebellion in her supporting universal suffrage, in her dedication to her work, in her questioning the social network of old money and all this, and yet she is still…a product of her time, so she has really internalized these values.”

Marian’s decision to leave the hotel leaves her relationship with Larry unresolved once again.

New episodes of “The Gilded Age” air Sunday nights on HBO.