Courteney Cox’s Daughter Coco Steps Into the Spotlight During Night Out at Celebrity Hotspot – Photos

Coco Arquette is making her own impression in Hollywood, and her latest red carpet appearance has put her firmly in the spotlight.

The 22-year-old daughter of Courteney Cox and David Arquette stepped out Thursday, Nov. 5, for Instagram and Sushi Club’s “Close Friends Only” party at Nobu in Los Angeles.

Coco Is So Grown Up

Coco turned heads in a pink slip dress, paired with long blonde hair that gave her a noticeably different look from her famous mother’s signature dark hairstyle.

While she may have grown up around Hollywood, Coco is beginning to build a career of her own. Her latest appearance comes as she takes on a role in “Evil Genius,” a crime thriller directed and produced by Cox.

The mother and daughter also had the opportunity to work together on the project. Cox previously discussed what it was like having Coco on set, explaining that she didn’t feel the need to hover over her daughter during filming.

“I would say not mama bear,” Cox told E! News at the film’s world premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival. “I would be more like, ‘Get it together!’ No, I’m just kidding.”

The actress also praised Coco’s ability to handle herself, saying her daughter “holds her own.” Cox added that there was no “need to be protective of her.”

Their time working together comes after Cox previously reflected on her parenting approach and admitted she had some regrets about raising her only child.

During an April 2024 appearance on fellow actress Minnie Driver’s podcast, “Minnie Questions,” Cox said she wished she had been a firmer parent when Coco was younger. At the time, she explained that becoming older had helped her learn how to set boundaries and say no.

Cox Talks About Motherhood

“That’s one of the things with age, I’ve learned to say no, I’ve learned to have boundaries,” Cox told Driver. “But earlier on, when she was a kid, or not even that many years ago, I wish I’d been a firmer parent.”

Cox also discussed moments when she felt she should have stepped in to protect her daughter but held back because she worried about upsetting her.

“I wish so bad that I could have realized in the moment a way to protect Coco from things that I didn’t because of my own issues, whether it was codependency or seeing her in relationships with people that I knew, this was not good,” Cox said.

She explained that Coco sometimes wanted to handle situations without her mother’s involvement.

“But I didn’t want to step in, even though I knew something wasn’t right, because she would get so mad at me … you know, ‘Let me deal with it mom. You don’t understand.’”

Looking back, Cox said she wished she had trusted her instincts.

“And I did understand, and I should have trusted myself and I should have stepped in.”

Now, as Coco pursues opportunities in the entertainment industry, the two have another experience to share through their work on “Evil Genius.” Her appearance at Nobu also offered a glimpse of the young actress developing a public profile separate from her famous parents.