Kylie Kelce Pushes Back Against Early Christmas Decorating Trend

Love it or hate it, it’s become socially acceptable to put Christmas decorations up early — depending on who you ask.

Some stick to the black-and-white rule of waiting until Thanksgiving is over to break out the decor, while others start getting the itch in October and can no longer wait.

Kylie Kelce is the former, and she made her reasoning quite clear.

Kylie Kelce Puts Christmas Decorating on Hold

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 11: Kylie Kelce attends the 30th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

While on her popular Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast this week, the 34-year-old host took a firm stance on the heated holiday debate.

Kelce said, “Don’t you dare put those Christmas trees out. We will give a Thanksgiving feast the respect it deserves.”

That’s a nice, wholesome explanation, but it’s not her real reason. Kelce further explained that she tends to leave her decorations up too long and even left her stockings up until the following Christmas rolled around.

That’s one way to get around having to decorate, period.

At first glance, those who get in the holiday spirit before Thanksgiving might be inclined to call Kelce a Grinch, but she simply reserves the holidays for family time.

Kelce Emphasizes Meaning of Holiday Season

Getty NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend Chris Stapleton’s Performance Live From The Fillmore New Orleans for SiriusXM and Pandora on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Per Meredith Wilshere of PEOPLE, the mom of four stated, “It’s the best. We didn’t get together with a whole bunch of family growing up, and obviously neither did Jason. He didn’t have any first cousins, so we were very much like, our holiday tables were a collection of people that we love, whether they were family or chosen family.

“It was always a collection of our most loved people, and so getting to share that with our girls, getting to have those moments where we talk about the cinnamon apples on the table because they were my Mimi’s favorite.”

Getty MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 20: Jason and Kylie Kelce look on in the second period during the Men’s Semifinals Playoff match between the United States and Slovakia on day fourteen of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 20, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

She values bringing friends and family together and celebrating those who are no longer here, including her beloved Mimi. With such young children at home, this heartwarming family time is more important now than ever.

Kelce may not be tempted to decorate early, but she certainly isn’t one to resist the holidays — two things can be true at once.

Nevertheless, the ongoing Christmas debate continues across social media platforms. How early is too early to decorate?