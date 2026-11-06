Morgan Fairchild, 76, Reveals Hollywood Veteran Donna Mills, 85, Inspired Her Decision to Join OnlyFans

Morgan Fairchild is an entertainment icon, beloved for her roles in “Dallas,” “Flamingo Road,” and “Falcon Crest.” At 76, she has made a decision that will make her even more visible to fans, as she reveals she intends to join OnlyFans. But Donna Mills, 85, inspired the move and has also joined the platform.

The Advice Donna Mills Gave Morgan Fairchild

Getty Morgan Fairchild, producer Henri Zemand and Donna Mills in 2007

In an interview with USA Today, Fairchild shared how Mills had encouraged her to try sharing content on OnlyFans. “She thought, I’d have fun with it, and she was trying it, and so far, everything was going great,” Fairchild said. “You’re getting older, but you don’t want to be old. You want to be out there doing things. You want to keep your brain moving, your body moving, everything, moving forward, so you don’t get stagnant.”

Fairchild discussed how she and Mills are “finding ways to adapt to the new technology and the new world that we’re living in.” Mills has already found success on the platform, with USA Today reporting that she told Creators Inc. CEO Andy Bachman she had earned “many six figures” and that her fans want to know her.

Morgan Fairchild Reveals the Content She Intends to Create

Getty Morgan Fairchild poses for a photo in 1983

OnlyFans is a subscription platform known for adult content, and many celebrities have joined to share videos and photos. Fairchild has no intention of showing that side of herself; instead, she says she joined OnlyFans to connect more personally with her loyal fan base.

The soap legend spoke about the content she would be creating, telling People, “I’m putting up new pictures and videos. And before anyone asks, no, not that kind!” she said. “Mostly, it’s just me being goofy and talking about whatever’s on my mind.”

She continued, “People know the characters, the clothes and the big hair. They may not know what a science nerd I am or how easily my sister can make me laugh. I’d love to share more of that.” This will be a unique opportunity for fans to really discover who Fairchild is when she is not onscreen.

The actress also shared her thoughts in a statement with TMZ, echoing what she told People, and adding, “I’m still curious. I still love learning things, and I’m always up for a little adventure. I don’t see why that should change now.”

Morgan Fairchild Reflects on Her Incredible Career

Getty Morgan Fairchild attends an event in 2023

Fairchild’s willingness to share only what she feels comfortable with doesn’t surprise anyone, as she has previously said she will not sacrifice who she is for her career. In a February 2026 interview with Fox News Digital, the actress reflected on her experiences in Hollywood.

“When I first moved to L.A., everyone told me, ‘If you don’t go to the right parties, if you don’t sleep with the right people, and if you don’t do what everybody does, you’re never going to get anywhere,’” she said. “Well, I don’t even drink, much less do drugs. I just never did. When they told me that’s what it takes to make it here, I thought, ‘Then I guess I just won’t have a career.’”

She continued, “I know there are jobs I lost because I wouldn’t sleep with people. I know that, and I accept that I wasn’t willing to accept that. I just wasn’t willing to sleep with them.”

Instead, she stays true to who she is, and she lives the way she wants. “I create my own reality. I live my own life the way I want to. Those are the choices, as long as you can accept the downside, which is that if you don’t do these things people tell you that you have to do, you may not work,” she said. “As long as you’re willing to accept that, then you’re fine.”