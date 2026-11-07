Christian Bale Makes First Comments on Gorgeous 21-Year-Old Model Daughter’s Career

Christian Bale is a proud dad. The 52-year-old broke his silence about his daughter, Luka, who has entered show business. The 21-year-old has been active in short stints for years, but is now coming into her own. Bale has so far taken a step back from addressing Luka’s career, but has now officially made his opinion known.

“The Dark Knight” star shares his daughter with wife Sibi, 56, and could not have been more enthusiastic. Bale spoke to E! News on the red carpet for his new movie, “Madden,” starring himself and Nicolas Cage.

The actor was accompanied by the mother of his children and was in good spirits as he looked back at his family and Luka’s growing career.

Christian Bale Is Ready To Be In A Film Directed By His Daughter

Christian Bale had glowing words for his firstborn. The 52-year-old told E! News how proud he was of Luka for the way she’s handled her first steps into show business. Luka is currently pursuing a career in modeling. She walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana and is following her own path.

However, Bale is certain Luka won’t be stopping at modeling. The Oscar winner told the outlet that Luka plans to expand her horizons. Bale revealed that his daughter is interested in a photography career and has already dipped her toe in it. The actor also said that Luka might become a director one day.

“She’s incredibly talented as a photographer and as a model herself, and I do see her directing me one day,” Bale told the outlet at the premiere. “She’s got an amazing mind. An amazing creative brain and incredible visions, et cetera. I’m so bloody proud of her.”

Bale referenced his wife’s modeling career when speaking about his daughter. Before tying the knot with Christian, Sibi worked as a model and was an assistant to Winona Ryder when she met her future husband. The 56-year-old’s maiden name is Sibi Blazic, and she had a solid career of her own before deciding to raise a family.

Christian Bale Says He Will Be On His Best Behavior When Being Directed By His Daughter

Christian Bale is famous for his intense work ethic. The Oscar winner frequently disappears into his characters. “Madden” is no different, as Bale looks completely different compared to his usual appearance. However, the actor’s intense dedication to his profession has led to volatile moments on set.

Bale doesn’t envision any issues arising if and when his daughter is directing him. The 52-year-old joked that he’s too scared of Luka to go against her orders.

“I’d probably behave better for her than everybody else ever. I’m terrified.”

Luka Bale has had an active career since she was a teenager. She walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana at just 16 in 2021. She is currently represented by Elite Model Management Paris. Luka has appeared in cameos in her father’s movies, including “Ford v Ferrari” and “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Christian and Sibi Bale have two children. Apart from Luka, they are parents of 12-year-old son Joseph.