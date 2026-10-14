Christian Bale & Sienna Miller Are Completely Unrecognizable in Their New Film, ‘Madden’

David O. Russell’s film, “Madden,” stars Nicolas Cage, Christian Bale, and Sienna Miller, and all three stars are varying degrees of unrecognizable in their roles. New photos of Bale and Miller have been shared by the Daily Mail, giving an exciting glimpse at their characters ahead of the film’s release.

‘Madden’ Stars Transform for Their Roles

Bale has transformed for multiple roles across the decades he has worked in the entertainment industry, and he is a celebrated actor. In “Madden,” he plays Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis, while Cage plays NFL coach John Madden.

Miller plays the role of Al’s wife, Carol Davis, and in photos of her, she can be seen smiling while rocking a bold, oversized blonde permed hairdo. Next to her is Bale, with a visible receding hairline.

Remembering John Madden & His NFL Legacy

Madden led the Raiders to the Super Bowl title in 1977. He became head coach of the Raiders in 1969 and retired from coaching in 1979, although he would continue to work as a commentator for decades. He died in December 2021, and his legacy and contributions to the sport are fondly remembered.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell shared a statement about Madden after his passing. “Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others,” he wrote on X. “There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

Everything to Know About ‘Madden’

The film will be released in select theaters on November 11. Days later, it will be available on streaming service Prime Video on November 18. The synopsis, per IMDb, reads: “John Madden’s remarkable journey-from a Super Bowl-winning partnership with Al Davis and the Raiders, to creating Madden NFL, and becoming one of the most iconic voices in football history.”

Russell discussed Cage’s casting in a statement to People. “Nicolas Cage, one of our greatest and most original actors, will portray the best of the American spirit of originality, fun, and determination in which anything is possible as beloved national legend John Madden,” he said. “Together with the ferocious style, focus, and inspired individualism of Al Davis, owner of the underdog Oakland Raiders, the feature will be about the joy, humanity, and genius that was John Madden in a wildly inventive, cool world of the 1970s.”

Before “Madden,” Russell has directed “The Fighter,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” and “American Hustle.”

Prime Video posted an official poster for “Madden,” starring Cage and Bale, on Instagram. Fans reacted to the film in the post’s comment section. “It’s fantastic absolutely brilliant bale is incredible with cage,” a comment reads. “Nic Cage and Christian Bale is a WILD combination. I can’t wait,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “all the actors and actresses are at the top of their game,” and “Fired up about this movie and cast!!”