Sienna Miller Engaged to Oli Green, Weeks After Welcoming Their Second Child

Sienna Miller is engaged to actor and model Oli Gordon, per E! News.

The “American Sniper” actress was spotted on Friday, June 5, in Barcelona, Spain, with a diamond ring on her finger. The star was dressed in blue jeans and a white tank, carrying her newborn baby on her chest. The 44-year-old recently welcomed her third baby, her second with Gordon.

Sienna Miller and Oli Gordon’s Love Story

Getty Sienna Miller and Oli Green attend Amazon MGM’s “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War” World Premiere at Regal Times Square on May 15, 2026 in New York City.

Miller and Green were first rumored to be dating in 2022 when they were photographed on a range of date nights, including basketball games. They made their red carpet debut that year, attending the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty together.

In a 2024 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Sienna revealed she met Green at a Halloween party, although she admitted “didn’t expect” it to be another serious. “And then quite quickly, I fell in love,” she told the outlet. “I wasn’t like, ‘I’m gonna get a younger boyfriend.’ It was more, ‘F—! Why are you young? That’s so annoying.’ “

In January 2024, People reported that the couple welcomed their first child together, a girl. In December 2025, Miller announced that she and Green were expecting their second child who she revealed was born in the Spring.

“It feels like stringing sentences together is a bit challenging. I’m on very little sleep, but I’m madly in love with my baby,” Sienna told E! News in May 2026.

The “Layer Cake” actress previously dated Tom Sturridge from 2011 to 2015, with whom she shares her 11-year-old daughter, Marlowe. She was previously in a highly publicized relationship with Jude Law, which ended in a huge cheating scandal.

Who is Sienna Miller’s fiancé, Oli Gordon?

Getty Actor Sienna Miller and Oli Green smile in the Royal Box during the Ladies’ Singles quarter-final match between Aryna Sabalenka and Laura Siegemund

Oli Green is an actor whose IMDB credits include “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”and playing Kate Middleton’s love interest Rupert in “The Crown.” He also had a role in” A Good Person” with Florence Pugh, and “Lift”. His first credit was appearing in John Eatherly’s music video for “Burnout” alongside Kaia Gerber.

Sienna Miller Defends Age Gap With Oli Green

Getty Sienna Miller attends the US Premiere of “Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1” at Regency Village Theatre on June 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

In November 2022, Sienna Miller opened up to British Vogue about her the 15-year age gap between her and Green.

“There’s a misogyny that is ingrained in men of my age and older that I don’t see in [the] generation below,” the “Jack Ryan: Ghost War” star said.

Sienna also told the outlet that she hoped to be married by the time she reached 40 after spending her 30s dating. “I’d invested what felt like the important years in something that was just a bucket with a hole in it of a person,” she said. “I wasted time. And I felt like time was really my currency.”

She also told Harper’s Bazaar about how values differ with the age gap. “There is a difference in the way that generation of men respect women. It’s specific to him, he is very wise and well-adjusted, but I do believe it’s also that generation. They have grown up with a slightly more level playing field. I see it in his female friends as well as in the men,” Miller told the magazine.