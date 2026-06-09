Jennifer Aniston Tries to Hide as Selena Gomez’s Husband Tries to Get Into Her House in Funny Video

Jennifer Aniston is making fans laugh with a new video featuring Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez.

The actress shared the playful clip on Instagram on Tuesday, June 9, and it quickly drew reactions from fans who couldn’t get enough of the unexpected comedy sketch.

Aniston Tries to Hide From Blanco

The video opens with Blanco knocking on Aniston’s front door.

Rather than answering, the “Friends” star crouches on the floor and jokingly tells the camera, “Say I’m not here.”

After hiding for a moment, Aniston appears convinced the coast is clear.

However, when she heads into her kitchen, she discovers Blanco has somehow already made himself at home.

Casually eating a carrot, he greets her with a simple, “Hey.”

Aniston looks confused as Blanco explains, “I’ve been looking for you,” before pointing to his unruly hair.

The conversation then shifts to his need for a hair refresh, and Aniston agrees to help.

As the pair walk into another room, she admires his locks and remarks, “such a head of hair.”

Things get even funnier when they find Gomez waiting nearby.

“What are you doing here?” Gomez asks her husband.

“I got my appointment,” Blanco replies.

Gomez then greets the actress, saying, “Hey Jen,” and explains that she has brought along products from her beauty brand for Aniston to try.

Aniston and Blanco then settles in for an impromptu hair session, while Gomez looks through Aniston’s cl

With Blanco seated in a chair, Aniston begins applying products to help enhance his natural curls.

During the makeover, she asks whether he has ever considered wearing his hair in a ponytail.

Blanco admits he hasn’t.

After the products are applied, he appears thrilled with the results.

“It feels the softest it’s ever felt,” he says.

The comedy doesn’t stop there.

As Blanco and Gomez prepare to leave, they decide to help themselves to a few items from Aniston’s closet, including clothing and a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes.

Aniston leaned into the joke when captioning the post. “To pony or not to pony… that is the question,” she wrote.

Fans Couldn’t Get Enough of the Funny Video

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with praise for the lighthearted video.

“This is hilarious and perfect,” one person commented.

Another added, “I can’t stop watching it.”

“I dont know what is going on here but i like it,” a third fan joked.

One commenter wrote, “Pretty sure everyone’s dream is to have @jenniferaniston play with your hair and then let you raid her closet.”

Another praised the entire production, writing, “This video is FANTASTIC FROM THE BEGINNING TO THE END.”

Others applauded the creativity behind the sketch.

“I love this and I can’t stop laughing. I wonder who comes up with the ideas for these videos, because they are brilliant,” one fan shared.

Blanco also joined the fun in the comments section.

“i’m moving in,” he joked.

He later added another comment celebrating the results of his makeover, “my hair has never felt better.”

The playful collaboration gave fans a rare glimpse of Aniston, Gomez and Blanco’s sense of humor, and judging by the reaction online, viewers are already hoping the trio teams up for another comedy video soon.