Beloved Former Heartthrob Jeremy London Reacts to Claims He Is Homeless & Struggling Financially

Jeremy London, beloved for his role in the ‘90s series “7th Heaven,” raised concerns when he shared a social media message that led fans to fear he was struggling financially. But now, the actor appears to be backtracking, having deleted his original post and clarified that he still owns a home.

Jeremy London Addresses Rumors He Is Homeless

US actor Jeremy London attends “Neglected” event at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles in May, 2026

The initial message was made on Thursday, November 5, when London made a post on X. It read, “Guys… my boss is going through some kind of mental crisis, and I may be losing my job and home… This can’t be happening again.”

He added, “If anyone has a job and home for me out there, please let me know. I love working a real job on top of acting. I’m a good person. Why does this keep happening to me?? I’m not ok.”

But on Saturday, November 7, London suggested that his earlier comments had been blown out of proportion. “Guys… I have a condo in Florida. People mag out here making me look homeless,” he wrote on X. “I was just in shock from by boss’ behavior and didn’t want to have to go back to Florida.” He claimed that covering this story in the media meant that “they really have nothing else to report on.”

He later followed up with a second message on X, saying that “Being a celebrity of any kind is so stupid. Our tweets should not be news.”

The actor was active on social media. “I’m in such a good mood. I get to see my son and hug my brother today. Blessings always come in such weird ways, but I always know the universe has my back. I love you guys! Have a blessed day!” he wrote. He later shared a second message on X about gas prices plummeting.

In the early hours of Sunday, November 8, London posted a photo of himself. “Those London Boys. Back at my home in Florida,” he wrote.

Jeremy London’s Past Struggles

Getty Jeremy London poses at the premiere of “Starsky and Hutch” in 2004

London has been open about struggles in his career, including getting fired from “7th Heaven.” “I can’t say that working on 7th Heaven was a very positive experience for me,” he said on “Hollywood Demons,” People reports. “I left 7th Heaven because I got fired.”

He reflected on the incident that led to his firing and reflected on how he thought the media distorted what happened. He said he was “Working on ‘7th Heaven,’ my wife [then girlfriend Melissa Cunningham] and I, we were driving up the 405, and things got stupid, and we were yelling and screaming over something that we shouldn’t even have been fighting over. And that literally in that moment changed everything.”

People reports that he was arrested for alleged domestic violence. London says the stories in the press were that “I beat up women, that I was some kind of, like, woman abuser. But because of that, I got turned into a, people were saying really horrible things about me. And all of a sudden, I was a bad person when I wasn’t. And so, of course, I started doing everything I could not to, um… I’m sorry.”