John Stamos Reveals Whether He Would Bring Back Uncle Jesse’s Famous Mullet

John Stamos is looking back at one of the most recognizable parts of his “Full House” character, Uncle Jesse’s famous mullet.

In an exclusive interview with People, the 63-year-old actor reflected on the hairstyle that became a signature part of his character and shared whether he would ever wear it again.

Although mullets have recently returned to fashion, Stamos isn’t convinced he should revisit the look.

“I think very few people could pull off a mullet,” he told People, adding that he doesn’t believe he could wear one today.

John Stamos Remembers Uncle Jesse’s Famous ‘Full House’ Hairstyle

Stamos played Jesse Katsopolis on “Full House,” which followed the Tanner family as they raised three daughters in San Francisco.

Jesse moved into the family home to help his brother-in-law, Danny Tanner, care for D.J., Stephanie and Michelle following the death of their mother.

Along with his love of music and his relationship with the family, Jesse became known for his hair.

Stamos told People that the mullet was popular when the series first began, and he happened to have a particularly memorable one.

As the show continued, the writers began incorporating his hairstyle into Jesse’s personality.

They regularly included jokes about his hair, and Stamos enjoyed playing along.

One of Jesse’s most recognizable catchphrases was “Watch the hair!”

The character’s attachment to his appearance became a recurring joke throughout the sitcom.

However, Stamos explained that he never gave his hairstyle much thought when he was younger.

To him, it was simply how he wore his hair at the time.

Getty john stamos and lori loughlin

John Stamos Shares How He Feels About His Famous Hair Today

Decades after “Full House” premiered, Stamos still receives attention for his hair.

He told People that the constant comments can sometimes become tiring, although he continues to appreciate the attention.

He also expressed gratitude that he has maintained his hair over the years.

While he doesn’t plan to bring back Uncle Jesse’s mullet, the actor still takes pride in caring for his current hairstyle.

His connection to the look has remained part of his public image long after the original series ended.

John Stamos Discusses His Hair Care Routine With Pantene

Stamos also spoke with People about his partnership with Pantene and the products he uses to maintain his hair.

The actor recently teamed up with the brand for a new campaign, giving him an opportunity to discuss a topic fans have asked him about for years.

According to People, Stamos uses Pantene’s Daily Moisture Renewal Shampoo and Conditioner as part of his routine.

He also turns to the brand’s Miracle Rescue Deep Repair Conditioner when his hair needs additional care.

Stamos explained that Pantene has been part of his life for years.

Although his hairstyle has changed since his days playing Uncle Jesse, his association with the character remains strong.

For longtime “Full House” fans, his comments offer a fun look back at a hairstyle that became part of television history.