Robert Pattinson In the Running to Be James Bond, Shot Secret Screen Test for 007

As speculation builds about who will be chosen to be the next James Bond, another actor has joined the fray — and it’s someone who needs no introduction.

That actor is Robert Pattinson, who’s already taken on the iconic screen role of Batman — and who is reportedly in the running to lead the 007 franchise as well.

Two New Contenders

Recent reports have indicated that producers have winnowed down their search to Josh O’Connor, Jack Lowden and Callum Turner.

While some reports have indicated that O’Connor appears to be the frontrunner, multiple sources have told The Hollywood Reporter that Pattinson has also been in the running, and has secretly shot screen tests for the role.

“Conventional wisdom has been that the next man to get the license to kill would not be a globally recognized star like Pattinson, one of the biggest actors of his age cohort, and already the face of DC Studios’ ‘Batman’ franchise,” notes THR, which reports that Pattinson’s screen tests took place during the weekend of October 24.

In addition, THR also reports that another actor has also shot a secret screen test: Nicholas Hoult, who had also been in contention for “The Batman” before the role went to Pattinson.

That report confirms the outlet’s earlier rumor that “there are now two mystery actors that have tested,” with another rumor claiming that “one stars in a 2026 Amazon pic and another likes to wear a mask.” (Hoult’s latest, “How to Rob a Bank,” is produced by Amazon MGM, while Batman wouldn’t be Batman without his mask.)

Amazon MGM — which is producing the next Bond film — did not respond to The Hollywood Reporter’s request for comment.

First New 007 in 21 Years

Getty Daniel Craig as James Bond in ‘Casino Royale’

This marks the first time in more than two decades that a new Bond has been cast, with Daniel Craig announced as the successor to Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan et al. back in 2005.

Craig ultimately portrayed the elite British spy with a licence to kill in five movies: “Casino Royale” (2006), “Quantum of Solace” (2008), “Skyfall” (2012), “Spectre (2015) and “No Time to Die” (2021).

Craig appeared on the Empire Podcast to promote his final appearance as Bond, where he admitted the responsibility he felt to do justice to the role dovetailed with his perfectionist streak.

“And that’s probably part of my problem; I take things quite seriously unfortunately, but also because I care, and I love what I do. So I’m never not trying to figure out whether we can make it a bit better,” he said.

That, he admitted, was particularly true when it comes to inhabiting what is, arguably, among the most iconic roles in cinematic history.

“It’s James Bond,” Craig explained. “This is, for me personally, the biggest thing I’ve ever done in my career. It’s one of the biggest things in my life. It’s massively important to me, and maybe that’s taking it too seriously, and sometimes you’ve got to lighten it [up].”