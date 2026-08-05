Robert Pattinson Transforms Into Chris Hansen in New ‘Primetime’ Poster

Robert Pattinson is on one of the hottest streaks in Hollywood in 2026. First, he starred in “The Drama” with Zendaya, which is one of the most successful films in the history of A24.

Recently, he played a key role in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” which is going to make well over a billion dollars at the box office. The next notable film he has coming out this year is A24’s “Primetime.” The movie sees Pattinson starring as former “To Catch A Predator” host Chris Hansen.

This is going to be a much smaller movie than “The Odyssey” or “Dune: Part Three,” but “Primetime” is already getting a lot of movie fans excited who want to see Pattinson play the role of the controversial journalist. Marketing and trailers have purposely obscured Pattinson’s look at Hansen, but that’s not the case anymore.

New Poster Shows Best Look of Pattinson as Hansen Yet

The latest poster A24 released for “Primetime” is very simple. It’s just Pattinson’s face. However, it gives the best look yet of the actor as Hansen.

Pattinson is sporting Hansen’s signature hair and tan skin. He is also able to capture the intensity of the journalist with just a look. Pattinson has quickly become one of the most celebrated actors working today, so it’ll be fascinating to see his take on Hansen.

Based on the first teaser trailer A24 released, Pattinson absolutely nails his voice. It’s getting to the point where it’s rare that Pattinson uses his real speaking voice in a film.

The first teaser didn’t show too much, but A24 says that a new trailer will be released on August 6. It remains to be seen just how much the new trailer will reveal, but it’s likely we’ll get a full look at Pattinson in his Hansen costume.

‘Primetime’ Could Be A Surprise Hit

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“To Catch A Predator” was a series that was shown on Dateline NBC from 2004 to 2007. The premise was that Hansen’s team would lure child predators to a house using adult actors, and once they got comfortable, Hansen would come out and question them for showing up. After the conversation, police would arrest the offenders.

The provocative nature of the subject matter led to “To Catch A Predator” becoming a massive ratings hit. However, the show wasn’t without controversy, which is why it was canceled after 20 episodes.

“Primetime” isn’t a big studio film with a massive budget, but there’s already a lot of interest in it. It’s easy to see the film having similar success to Pattinson’s “The Drama.” A24 has been having an excellent year with the box office success of “Backrooms” and “The Drama.” If “Primetime” can also make a big profit, this could go down as the best box office year in A24’s history.

Pattinson may also be able to insert himself into some awards conversations. There’s already talk of him possibly getting a Best Supporting Actor nomination for “The Odyssey,” but “Primetime” could put him in the race for Best Lead Actor.