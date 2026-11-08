Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Stun in 2026 Diwali Celebrations

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have embraced their multicultural background after marrying in December 2018.

Chopra was born in Jamshedpur, India, but she relocated to the United States when she was a young teenager. Today, she continues to embrace her culture alongside Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Jonas, Chopra Participate in Diwali Celebrations

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: (L-R) Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Nov. 8, 2026 marks Diwali, otherwise tapped as the “Festival of Lights.”

In stunning traditional wear, Jonas and Chopra took to Instagram to bring fans in on the experience.

Chopra captioned it with, “Some camera roll favourites from this Diwali. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali.”

Hailing from India, Chopra has made it a point to welcome her husband and daughter into her culture. Diwali is considered the most important holiday in the country and symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.

As shown by the stunning couple, Diwali is widely known for its vibrancy and embellishments. Traditionally, clothing worn on the holiday is new, representing prosperity and fresh beginnings.

Chopra has been very public about embracing her Indian roots, and Jonas has appeared eager to learn and experience them with his family.

Jonas Celebrates Chopra’s Culture

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 20: Nick Jonas performs onstage during Jonas Brothers: The Burning Up Tour All Over Again – New York at Madison Square Garden on August 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Jonas isn’t one to step up simply for the sake of a good look on camera. Since marrying, he’s remained very active and involved with his wife’s values.

On Oct. 29, Chopra shared photos on Instagram of her breathtaking wear for Karwa Chauth.

As she lovingly wrote on social media, “He came home without me asking him to.. knowing how much it would mean to mm and I.. he made sure tour was set up to be home for karwachauth.. No one like my guy.. May a love like this find you all.. happy karwachauth.”

Jonas has spoken about their multicultural marriage in several interviews over the years. Chopra, too, has opened up about their balance.

Back in August, she spoke with E! News, as reported by the outlet’s Brahmjot Kaur, and made it clear how important it is that she can celebrate her culture within her marriage. If Jonas resisted, Chopra isn’t so sure they’d have worked out.

“I don’t know if I’d love him if he didn’t,” she said. “That is a big part of any story or any relationship that is multicultural. I think it’s really important to have a sense of respect for your partner’s roots.”

Now the pair celebrates with their daughter, granting her a childhood rich in diversity, immersion and heritage.