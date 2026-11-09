Eric Dane’s Posthumous Memoir Shockingly Reveals He Didn’t Know His Father Passed Away

Eric Dane‘s posthumous memoir “My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments” hit shelves only six days ago, but the book delves into a lot of unheard insight and anecdotes relating to Eric’s life. One such tale is that Eric didn’t know for three entire years that his father, William Melvin, had passed away.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star recalled finding out the news as a child so many years after the fact as well as how he responded to it.

What Did Eric Share?

Getty Eric Dane

Eric lost his father when he was only eight years old, but it wasn’t until he turned eleven that his mother told him the tragic news. He admitted in his memoir that he proceeded to spend the next three decades pretending that losing his father didn’t hurt as much as it did.

He recalled his mother saying to him “You got to promise me you’ll be strong. Your father’s dead. He died,” before being described as falling to the ground and collapsing into “hysterics”.

Eric then noted how he felt a million feelings at once, but also grave concern for his mother in front of him. He penned in the memoir: “I want to scream. I want to explode. I want to put my fist through the wall. I want to demolish the f—ing kitchen. But I say nothing. I hold everything in. “I’m strong, I want to shout at my mother. See how strong I am? I’m strong as steel!”

He pieced the details surrounding his father’s cause of death together for himself, eventually working out that he had passed away due to the impact of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He continued to share in relation to working out how his father had left the Earth: “Up until then, I hadn’t asked. I don’t remember who tells me. My mom? My cousin? A kid in my class? I piece together the details.”

Eric then placed himself in the shoes of his father and vulnerably penned about how he felt knowing his dad felt so “helpless”, adding: “I keep thinking, God, he must have felt so alone, so helpless. The details of his death shock me, but I don’t let them touch me. It was three years ago. So long ago. I hardly remember. By now, I’m wearing my coat of armour. I’m so strong. So f*****g strong.”

Eric Dane’s Passing

Eric Dane passed away in February of this year following a battle with ALS. He passed away at home surrounded by family and loved ones, who he always held incredibly high as a priority in his life.

Even in Eric’s last interview he gushed about his estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart with nothing but good things to say. The star said: “We’re still really best friends, but we’re not together. By virtue of the distance of us living in separate homes, there’s a lot of time lost there. But I made sure that I can be there as much as possible and certainly when it counts. Well, we still love each other deeply, I just don’t think we want to live with each other. But there’s a lot of love there.”

May Eric continue to rest in peace.





