Eric Dane’s Final Words About His Estranged Wife Rebecca Gayheart Before His Passing

Just before Eric Dane passed away he gushed about his estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart in an interview to Brad Falchuk in Netflix’s “Famous Last Words”. The “Grey’s Anatomy” actor was very close to his family, and it’s clear from the words he chose in his final interview before passing that they were held closely to the center of his universe.

What Did Eric Say?

Getty Actors Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart arrive at the 38th annual NAACP Image Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on March 2, 2007

Eric and Rebecca called time on their romance after being together for 14 years. However there wasn’t bad blood between the couple and they continued to healthily co-parent the two daughters they shared – Georgia and Billie.

Speaking about the split, and complimenting Rebecca at the same time, Eric shared in his final interview: “We’re still really best friends, but we’re not together. By virtue of the distance of us living in separate homes, there’s a lot of time lost there. But I made sure that I can be there as much as possible and certainly when it counts. Well, we still love each other deeply, I just don’t think we want to live with each other. But there’s a lot of love there

In the same interview, Eric tragically recalled the moment he told Rebecca that he had been diagnosed with ALS like they feared. He said “It’s what we feared”, and then noted of the moment: “I don’t remember a single word I said after that. I remember only feeling a violent impact, like getting the wind knocked out of me, and Rebecca wailing on the other end of the phone, and then I really lose it, and my sobs make my body shudder, and I hear her words pouring out amid her tears, ‘I’m here, we’ll fight this together, I’m not going anywhere.’”

Rebecca chatted to PEOPLE earlier this week and added in how else she reacted to the news. She noted: “I went into my closet and closed the door.” She also said that Dane’s revelation was a “punch to the gut” that “took [my] breath away.”

Eric Passing Away

Eric passed away on the afternoon of February 19 this year. An online statement released by his representatives at the time read: “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

Eric was known for his role in the hit show “Grey’s Anatomy”, where he portrayed the character of plastic surgeon Dr. Mark Sloan from seasons two up until nine. His character’s exit storyline involved him sustaining injuries from a plane crash.

Eric Dane’s memoir officially comes out on November 3. May he rest in peace.

