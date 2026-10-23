Eric Dane’s Final Motivational Words to His Daughters Revealed

The final words Eric Dane left to his daughters Billie Beatrice and Georgia Geraldine have been revealed in a snippet of his upcoming memoir “My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments”. The “Grey’s Anatomy” star passed away earlier this year following a tough battle with ALS which deteriorated over time until it became fatal.

What Did Eric Say?

Getty Actor Eric Dane attends the exclusive “For The Love Of Cinema” event hosted by Swiss luxury watch manufacturer IWC Schaffhausen at the famous Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 19, 2013 in Antibes, France.

In Eric’s book he began by revealing that every day he would tell his daughters “Good morning, I love you”. Though this is incredibly sweet and warming, Eric further shared a motivational message in the book to encourage his fans and loved ones to do all that they can to be the best version of themselves.

The message read: “Don’t wait until you get the worst possible news before you decide to become your best possible person. Or friend. Or husband. Or dad. Start today. Start now. Trust me.”

Eric’s book is due to come out on November 3, and he kept writing it up until it was almost the end of his life.

Eric’s Passing

Eric passed away on February 19 following his battle with ALS. According to a statement released by his representatives, he made the decision to pass away at home so he could be surrounded by his “dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters.”

The rest of the statement read: “Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

A year before Eric’s diagnosis he noticed an early sign of ALS. However, looking back, he realized that it’s something he ignored and should have taken more seriously. In a released excerpt of his memoir, Eric recalled feeling that something was off one night when he was eating sushi with his family, and how it felt more difficult for him to use his pair of chopsticks than usual – notably more difficult for his right hand.

The late star penned: “I’m eating sushi with my kids and suddenly I can’t work the chopsticks with my right hand.” He brushed it off as simply being a cramp or something from excessive texting or perhaps a nerve issue. However just three weeks later in the book Eric wrote that he could no longer properly grip onto a pair of chopsticks at all.

Eric was known and loved for many things, including his role in the hit show “Grey’s Anatomy”. He portrayed the character of plastic surgeon Dr. Mark Sloan in the popular program, who was introduced as a guest star in the show’s second season. After a warm reception from fans, Dr. Mark Sloan then became a regular from season 3 onward. Eric left the show in its ninth season, with sustaining injuries from a plane crash becoming part of his exit storyline.

May he rest in peace.