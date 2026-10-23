Ric Flair Hospitalized After Fall Hours After Revealing Blood Clot

Wrestling legend Ric Flair was hospitalized after reportedly suffering a fall outside a restaurant in Tampa, Florida, on Friday, Oct. 23, according to TMZ.

Sources with direct knowledge told the outlet that Flair, 77, had been at Wagamama earlier that morning before getting up from the bar and walking across the street, leaving his phone and drink behind.

What We Know So Far About His Hospitalization

Flair reportedly fell while outside and injured his face. A photograph obtained by the outlet showed emergency medical personnel gathered around the WWE Hall of Famer at the scene.

According to the outlet’s sources, Flair sustained cuts to his head and around his eye, which was reportedly bleeding heavily. He may also have suffered a concussion. He was subsequently placed in an ambulance and taken to a hospital.

The reported incident came just hours after Flair announced that a blood clot in his leg had forced him to cancel an upcoming appearance in Seattle.

In a lengthy statement shared with fans, the wrestling icon apologized to the event organizers and supporters who had planned to see him.

Flair Revealed That He Was Cancelling an Appearance Due to a Blood Clot

“I Want To Sincerely Apologize To My Agent, Steve Solomon@solomonsportsssg, Washington State Horror Con @wahorrorcon, @bigeventny, And Especially All My Fans In Seattle For Having To Cancel My Scheduled Appearance,” Flair wrote.

He explained that his doctors had restricted how long he could travel while he dealt with the medical issue.

“Unfortunately, I Am Dealing With A Blood Clot In My Leg, And My Doctors Have Limited My Travel To 3-4 Hours,” he continued. “Seattle Falls Outside That Range, And As Disappointed As I Am, I Have To Put My Health And Recovery First.”

Flair also stressed the seriousness of blood clots and said he was following medical advice. He referenced Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has dealt with blood clot-related complications, as an example of the potential dangers.

The wrestler added that he was scheduled to undergo a procedure to strip the affected vein, which his doctors expected would allow him to travel more extensively afterward.

“I’m Scheduled To Have A Procedure To Strip The Affected Vein, Which My Doctors Expect Will Allow Me To Be Cleared For More Travel Afterward,” he wrote.

Flair concluded his message by thanking fans for their patience and support as he focused on his health.

“I Look Forward To Getting Healthy And Seeing You All Down The Road. Thank You For The Love And Support,” he added, signing off, “Much Love, Ric Flair.”

Fans responded to his announcement with messages wishing him well and hoping for his recovery.

“Praying for bro,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Hang in there Ric !”

Others expressed, “Holy crap this is not good at all!”

Flair, widely regarded as one of professional wrestling’s most recognizable figures, has remained a prominent personality in the sport decades after becoming a multiple-time world champion.

Further details about his condition following Friday’s reported fall were not immediately available in the supplied report.