Hila Klein Gets Heartfelt Messages From Fans Amid Ethan Klein Affair Allegations

Ethan Klein’s wife, Hila, issued a heartbreaking statement on social media on Friday, October 23, in which she alleges that her husband has “been in an affair for over 6 months.”

“I am living in a nightmare I can’t wake up from,” she began. “I have been fed lie afte lie after lie for months. I am tied of lies. He is the truth.”

“I could sense something was wrong,” she continued. “I tried to ask him questions and share my concerns and hurt feelings. But I was met with dismissive answers and no action. Things that bothered me continued to bother me, and he did nothing about it. So I trusted him. Because I loved him. I stopped questioning him and began to question myself my own instincts. My sanity.”

Hila went on to explain that she finally learned of the alleged infidelity when he was “caught in a lie.”

“I knew I was done. But the lies continued,” she wrote. “‘It was just a kiss’ became ‘it was emotional cheating.’ After I dragged these lies from him, he finally admitted he’d been in an affai for over 6 months, the extent of which I’m sure I still don’t know.”

Ethan and Hila first met in Israel in 2007 as he was on a trip for Birthright and Hila was serving in the Israel Defense Forces. They launched their popular YouTube channel in 2011, and got married in 2012.

“The betrayal I feel is immeasurable,” she penned. “The person I loved and trusted for 20 years evaporated overnight. He was my safe place, my partner in marriage, parenting, and business. My only family on this side of the world. How do I even begin to make sense of this?”

“I don’t know what comes next; I’ve never been here before,” Hila further expressed. “I am in survival mode, trying to navigate seperation, co-parenting, and unthinkable heartbreak. All I can do right now is focus on taking care of myself and my children, one day at a time.”

The couple shares three children: Theodore, 7, Bruce, 4, and Sunny, 2.

And she concluded the note with a message to others.

“You’re not crazy. Trust your instincts,” Hila concluded. “Trust yourself. If you’re not being treated right, get up and leave.”

Fans Show Support For Hila

While Hila had comments turned off under the Instagram post, it had garnered over 130,000 likes and many took to social media to show support.

“Ethan spent years lecturing the entire internet about morals and couldn’t keep it together in his own house. Hila deserves way better,” one person wrote.

“Cheating on your wife is one thing, but nothing is worse than a father cheating on his children and the family he built. It’s sad, and I dont know if I’ll ever understand it,” another person commented.

“”That’s a painful thing to share publicly. I hope Hila and her family get the privacy and support they need right now,” a fan posted.

“good on her for calling him out publicly. i hope she gets better and quickly!,” another fan expressed.

H3 Podcast Crew Releases A Statement

Following Hila’s statement, the H3 Podcast crew released their own statement on Instagram.

“We are all shocked, angry, and heartbroken to learn about Ethan’s ongoing affair,” the statement read. “We stand with Hila and will support her every step of the way. We’re disgusted by Ethan’s actions and the hurt he has caused. We all deserved better: Hila, us, and you.”

This comes after the h3h3productions Instagram account announced that the podcast was going on “indefinite hiatus.”