Eric Dane’s Estranged Wife Rebecca Gayheart Reflects on His Final Days

Rebecca Gayheart has opened up about Eric Dane‘s final days in a touching new interview. The “Grey’s Anatomy” star passed away in February of this year at the age of 53 following a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – known as ALS.

What Did Rebecca Say?

Rebecca revealed to PEOPLE that in Eric’s final days he was surrounded by family and they did the comforting things that they always loved to do together – simple things such as eating sushi, watching films, and playing games. It wasn’t anything grand but it was those small, meaningful moments that ended up mattering so much in the end to help everyone stay in the present.

She shared: “We tried to be present through all of our fear and frustration and uncertainty. It was truly an exhausting and heartbreaking experience, but it also showed us his extraordinary strength every day, and that was really wonderful for the girls and myself to witness.”

Family was always a huge source of strength for Eric, and as he fought back against his ALS he kept his daughters at the forefront of his ind. He noted in his memoir “My Book of Days”: “I’m going to show my girls how to walk through this life with grace and dignity, no matter what. I am going to FIGHT. This has become my purpose. My reason. This is now my job.”

Eric’s Passing Away

Getty Actor Eric Dane attends the exclusive “For The Love Of Cinema” event hosted by Swiss luxury watch manufacturer IWC Schaffhausen at the famous Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 19, 2013 in Antibes, France.

Eric passing was announced on the afternoon of February 19 this year by his representatives. In a statement released online, they tragically penned: “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

Eric and Rebecca called time on their 14 year romance but remained amicable and co-parented. Speaking about the split, Eric announced at the time: “We leave our marriage, but we don’t leave our family. Rebecca and I are not a couple anymore. Usually, almost always, we’re not a couple. But we are, always, a family.”

Meanwhile Rebecca shared with The Cut on the topic just last year: “We separated, but we never got a divorce; we were about to and then we didn’t. We haven’t lived in the same home for eight years; he’s dated other people, I’ve dated someone. It’s a very complicated relationship, one that’s confusing for people.

“Our love may not be romantic, but it’s a familial love. Eric knows that I am always going to want the best for him. That I’m going to do my best to do right by him. And I know he would do the same for me. So whatever I can do or however I can show up to make this journey better for him or easier for him, I want to do that. And I want to model that for my girls: That’s what you do. That’s the right thing to do.“

May he rest in peace.

