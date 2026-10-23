Eric Dane’s Posthumous Memoir Reveals ALS Symptom He Ignored Before Being Fatally Diagnosed

Eric Dane penned in his posthumous memoir “My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments” that he actually ignored a symptom of his ALS that popped up a whole year before his diagnosis. The condition ultimately ended up claiming his life earlier this year, leaving friends, family and fans across the globe feeling utterly devastated.

What Symptom Did Eric Ignore?

Getty Eric Dane (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

One of Eric’s favorite downtime’s was enjoying the simple things with his family such as playing games and eating sushi. In his book he recalled feeling that something was off one night when he was eating sushi with his family, and how it was more difficult for him to use his pair of chopsticks.

The late star penned: “I’m eating sushi with my kids and suddenly I can’t work the chopsticks with my right hand.” He brushed it off as simply being a cramp or something from excessive texting or perhaps a nerve issue. However just three weeks later in the book Eric wrote that he could no longer properly grip onto a pair of chopsticks at all.

Eric’s Final Days and His Passing

In Eric’s final days, his estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart shared that the family’s tradition of sitting together and enjoying sushi very much continued to help keep Eric feeling calm, grounded and present. Chatting to PEOPLE, she shared: “We tried to be present through all of our fear and frustration and uncertainty. It was truly an exhausting and heartbreaking experience, but it also showed us his extraordinary strength every day, and that was really wonderful for the girls and myself to witness.”

Eric officially passed away on February 19 of this year. A statement released online by his representatives announcing that he is no longer with us read: “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

Eric has been remembered by many loved ones, including his “Grey’s Anatomy” co-star Patrick Dempsey who had nothing but kind words to say about him. The actor shared on Virgin Radio: “He was the funniest man and such a joy to work with. I want to just remember him in that spirit. Anytime he was on set, he brought so much fun to it. He had a great sense of humor. He was easy to work with. We got along instantly. His first scene was him in all his glory coming out of the bathroom with a towel on looking amazing, making me feel completely out of shape and insignificant.”

May he rest in peace.