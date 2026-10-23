Paris Hilton Unveils Sizzling Halloween Costume for 2026 & It’s Truly Iconic [SEE]

Singer, actress, socialite, reality star, and businesswoman Paris Hilton is known for her iconic Halloween costumes.

Hilton, 45, took to Instagram on Thursday, October 22, to share a nostalgic look back at some of her finest outfits from spooky season over the years.

Her post included pictures of her dressed in some truly fabulous costumes, including some of the memorable outfits worn by Britney Spears in her various music videos (“…Baby One More Time” and “Oops!… I Did It Again” in this case).

The caption on the post asked, “Can you guess what I’m going to be for #Slivingween this year?💖” (“Slivingween” includes a portmanteau of “slaying” and “living”, coined and popularized by Hilton, describing a life lived confidently, stylishly, and successfully).

It prompted people to post their predictions (which included other Britney looks). However, less than a day later, Hilton has answered her own question with another social media post.

Paris Hilton’s 2026 Halloween Costume Is 2001 VMAs Britney Spears

Paris Hilton shared her 2026 Halloween (Slivingween) costume with the 26.4 million followers on her Instagram account.

She’s chosen to dress as Britney Spears from her performance of “I’m a Slave 4 U” at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards. On that occasion, Spears wore a leaf bra, low-rise aquamarine hotpants, bedazzled nude wedge-heel boots, and temporary Swarovski crystal body jewelry and tattoos. She also memorably wrapped an albino Burmese python around her shoulders. Hilton has replicated the look to a T — python included.

Hilton’s post includes a carousel of 15 photographs and five videos of her wearing the amazing costume. She is striking various poses in the snaps and footage and the snake features heavily. In one of the videos, Hilton mimes along to “I’m a Slave 4 U.”

To borrow a phrase regularly used by Hilton herself, “That’s hot.”

The star’s followers headed to her post’s comments section in their droves to share their thoughts on her latest Halloween costume.

Hilton’s Followers Can’t Get Enough of Her Latest Britney Look

Getty Paris Hilton (C) dressed as “Toxic” Britney Spears in 2003.

The comments section of Paris Hilton’s post is awash with messages from her fans and followers. Needless to say, they all absolutely love her latest Britney Spears Halloween look.

One of her followers commented, “HOLY MOLY!!!!! Omg paris you ATEEEEE.”

Another follower wrote, “THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨 🚨 🚨 PARIS AS VMA BRITNEY AHHHHH oh em gee 😭 so precious.”

“This is ur best B costume yet… you WON babe omg,” proclaimed somebody else.

One complimentary follower suggested, “This is such an iconic look. ❤️‍🔥 She should dress up as you too!”

Someone else said, “Yaaaaaaaaassssaaass girl 🐍 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🫶🏾 paying HOMAGE 🫶🏾.”

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Screaming 🔥🔥🔥🔥 I’m obsessed!!!! This one is your best Britney Spears moment ever and I didn’t even think that was possible when every year is so good 😍.”

We have to agree that this may be Paris Hilton’s best Britney Spears costume for Halloween, aka Slivingween, so far. Regardless of whether or not that’s the case, she looks absolutely fantastic.

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