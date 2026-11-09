Guest Stabbed in the Neck at Jamie Foxx’s Party

Jamie Foxx’s annual Halloween celebration reportedly turned violent Saturday night after a guest was stabbed in the neck at the actor’s home in Thousand Oaks, California.

According to TMZ, law enforcement officers and paramedics were called to Foxx’s property after the incident. The male victim suffered what was described as a superficial wound and received medical treatment at the scene.

What We Know So Far

The reported stabbing took place during Foxx’s annual Halloween party, which is organized with help from his daughter, Anelise. Video from outside the event showed multiple people in handcuffs as hundreds of costumed guests were directed off the property.

A photograph from the scene also showed a sign outlining the event’s rules. Among them was a prohibition on “No Real or Fake Weapons,” according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that deputies arrested a male suspect on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Authorities have not publicly identified the suspect, and details about what led to the reported confrontation have not been released.

It also remains unclear whether Foxx was at home when the incident happened. The actor has hosted the Halloween gathering at his Thousand Oaks mansion in previous years.

The event, known as SKVLK Fest, was reportedly held Saturday, Nov. 7. People also reported that deputies responded to the property after a guest was stabbed. Foxx’s representatives had not publicly commented on the incident as of Sunday.

Foxx Just Welcomed a New Baby

The troubling report comes just days after Foxx celebrated a major change in his personal life. The 58-year-old actor recently welcomed his third child with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp, marking the couple’s first baby together.

The news of the birth was reported Nov. 4. Foxx is also the father of two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne, whom he shares with Connie Kline, and Anelise, whose mother is Kristin Grannis.

Foxx had spoken about becoming a father again during a September appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” At the time, he joked about returning to the early stages of parenting decades after welcoming his first child.

“I got a baby on the way … still got it!” Foxx told host Jimmy Kimmel.

The actor admitted that having another child at 58 had given him plenty to think about, particularly when it came to the years ahead.

“I wasn’t on the fence about it, but being 58 … you know what I’m saying?” Foxx said.

He also recalled speaking with actor Al Pacino, who welcomed a son in 2023 at age 83. Their conversation helped Foxx put his own experience into perspective.

Foxx even calculated how old he would be when his youngest child reached certain milestones.

“I even tell my girl, I said, ‘Look, just hang in there for 12 years. If I’m 58, 12 years I’ll be 70,’” he said.

Foxx also has spoken publicly about his health in recent years. In 2023, he suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke, a medical emergency he has discussed while reflecting on his recovery.

For now, details surrounding Saturday’s reported stabbing remain limited.