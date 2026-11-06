Joanna Gaines Sets the Record Straight After Chip Gaines Tells Family She’s Pregnant Again

Joanna Gaines is setting the record straight after her husband, Chip Gaines, started telling family and friends that they are expecting another baby.

The HGTV star recently revealed that Chip has been joking about a possible sixth child, even going so far as to share the news with their older children.

During a Thursday, Nov. 5, appearance on Kylie Kelce’s podcast, “Not Gonna Lie,”Joanna opened up about her family and discussed the possibility of welcoming another baby. The conversation began as she encouraged Kelce to consider having a fifth child of her own.

Joanna Details What Chip Has Been Saying

Joanna, 48, admitted that she once imagined having a much larger family. When she welcomed her youngest son, Crew, at age 40, she thought she might continue growing their family.

“When I had Crew at 40, I said, ‘Chip, I want him to have more siblings,’ ” she recalled. “I really thought I’d have nine children. I’m that lady. Look at my hair — don’t I look like a lady that would have nine kids? And he was not open to it. Guess who’s open to it now? At 48?”

According to Joanna, Chip has since changed his mind. However, she made it clear that his enthusiasm has led to some confusion among the people around them.

“You know what he’s doing? He’s telling everybody I’m pregnant, and just for the record, I’m not,” she joked.

Joanna explained that Chip has been sharing the supposed news with relatives, including his parents. During a family football game, he reportedly encouraged her to tell his father about the pregnancy.

The Magnolia Network star also revealed that Chip told their adult children that another baby was on the way. One of their daughters was apparently not thrilled by the possibility.

“He told our grown kids, ‘Mom is pregnant.’ My daughter said, ‘I’m not coming home if this is true,’ ” Joanna shared.

She believes her husband is trying to make the idea a reality by repeatedly announcing it to others.

“We did the speaking thing last week in front of 2,000 people, and he said, ‘If anyone has any connection to TMZ, will you tell them that my wife is [pregnant]?” she continued. “So that whole audience thinks I’m pregnant. I don’t know what’s happening. But I’m not.”

Joanna Likes Having a Big Family

Despite denying that she is expecting, Joanna used the conversation to encourage Kelce to consider expanding her own family.

“I’m just saying, Kylie, bust it out. Five. It’s going to be your little boy, and it’s going to rock your world because it’s totally different than girls,” she said. “And it’s another spot in your heart. And if it’s a girl, great because five girls is a party house.”

Joanna and Chip share five children: sons Drake, 21, Duke, 18, and Crew, 8, and daughters Ella, 20, and Emmie, 16.

The couple recently gave fans another glimpse into their family life during Halloween. Earlier in November, Joanna shared an Instagram Reel featuring the family’s costumes. Both she and Chip wore Princess Leia wigs, while Crew dressed as a Stormtrooper.

For now, Joanna has one message for anyone hearing Chip’s latest baby announcements: She is not pregnant.