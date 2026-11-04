Sarah Baeumler Shares Her Thoughts About Working on the Latest ‘Home Town Takeover: Canada’ Episode

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler host “Home Town Takeover: Canada,” and Sarah gave fans a look at their work with the All Mex’d Up Taco Shop in an Instagram post on Tuesday, November 3.

Sarah Baeumler Shares Thoughts on Working on the All Mex’d Up Taco Shop

Sarah posted several photos of the restaurant’s interior, along with a photo of herself and her husband Bryan smiling. In the caption, she wrote, “Bold flavours deserve a bold space. I loved every minute of bringing a little extra fiesta to All Mex’d Up. A huge thank you to the owners for trusting us with something so special to them. Home Town Takeover Canada on HGTV Canada & Citytv+.”

Fans shared their thoughts about the episode in the comments, with many feeling emotional. “It was such a touching episode. So thankful you are doing this show in Canada for Canadians,” a comment reads.

“So happy for you two and your success,” another fan shared. “Every episode tears me up. Nice to see you giving so much back not many do that these days. My dream would be to feel how you feel when you help humble souls. Thank you.”

All Mex’d Up Taco Shop Features on ‘Home Town Takeover: Canada’

The All Mex’d Up Taco Shop also shared their excitement at being included on “Home Town Takeover: Canada” in a post on Instagram. “TONIGHT’S THE NIGHT, PORT ALBERNI!!! Well… this is actually happening! At 6 PM TONIGHT, All Mex’d Up Taco Shop hits the big screen as part of HOMETOWN TAKEOVER CANADA, airing on HGTV and Citytv!” the caption reads.

They continued, “Are we excited? ABSOLUTELY! Are we nervous? YOU BET! Are we ready to watch ourselves on national television? That’s a whole other story! This has been such an incredible, emotional, and unforgettable experience. There has been so much happening behind the scenes, and we honestly can’t wait for everyone to see a little piece of the journey. From the long days, hard work, big dreams, and plenty of tacos, to being part of something that celebrates our little corner of Vancouver Island… it’s pretty surreal.”

Erin & Ben Napier Support Bryan & Sarah Baeumler

Erin and Ben Napier are the beloved hosts of HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover” renovation series, but they have been very supportive of its Canadian spin-off. In an October 23 interview with People, Ben said: “This was never something that we even dreamed of, being on TV. And so, the fact that this show about us working to bring back our little town has now gone to multiple states and now across the border to Canada is just crazy.”

Ben also praised Bryan and Sarah and the wonderful work they have done with the series. “Bryan and Sarah are rockstars. They’re crazy popular in Canada, so it felt good handing it off to them,” he said. Erin added, “They love Canada. They were the perfect hosts for it.”

Sarah and Bryan shared their thoughts on their latest project, and how excited they were to be a part of it. “Erin and Ben have built something people love. As Canadians, getting to shine a light on a Canadian community makes it especially meaningful,” they said. “We wanted to bring the same heart to the show, along with our own approach to construction and design. We have so much respect for what Erin and Ben have built, so having them involved in the Canadian chapter was very special.”