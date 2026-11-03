‘Sin City Rehab’ Home Hit With Major Price Cuts After 4 Months on the Market

HGTV star Alison Victoria has been hard at work renovating homes in Las Vegas. As season 2 of her hit series, “Sin City Rehab,” gets underway, one of the homes featured on the show has been on the market for four months and has been hit with multiple price cuts.

Stunning Renovation

Victoria is searching for the new owners for a stunning four-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Las Vegas. The home was featured on season 2, episode 3 of “Sin City Rehab.”

The 2,500-square-foot property — which was originally built in 2004 and sits on a 9,100-square-foot lot — is being sold with all the furnishings, plus “a highly upgraded four-passenger electric golf cart.”

“Welcome to the prestigious West Gate of Red Rock Country Club, thoughtfully created in collaboration w/ celebrity designer Alison Victoria Interiors,” the property listing states. “From the glass pivot door entrance to the vaulted ceilings & expansive new windows overlooking a brand-new custom pool/spa, every space was designed to feel open, inviting & effortlessly refined. Warm natural wood, rich stone, soft architectural arches & carefully selected textures bring depth & character to the home. The finishes are impressive without being overwhelming.”

The chef’s kitchen features an oversized Taj Mahal waterfall island, double-stacked custom wood cabinetry, fluted marble backsplash, commercial-grade appliances and Alison Victoria’s signature COVE hood by Hoodsly.

A modern fireplace, floating oak shelves, and expansive glass doors in the great room lead seamlessly to the backyard.

The home also features a private office, dual Taj Mahal vanities in the primary, a frameless shower, fluted soaking tub and textured sandstone accent wall, a custom oversized walk-in closet, a casita-style en suite and courtyard access from the guest quarters, and a completely redesigned backyard.

The entertainer’s yard includes a brand-new pool and spa, cascading waterfalls, a spacious wet deck, a covered patio, and mature shade trees.

“The design is complete. The furnishings are in place. Even the golf cart is ready. All that’s missing is you…,” the listing adds.

Still for Sale

Similar to the homes featured in season 7 of “Rock the Block,” which also took place in Las Vegas, Victoria’s oasis has not found a buyer despite months on the market.

The home was last sold in February for just under $1.4 million. It was relisted in July after Alison’s renovations for $2,141,000. Over the next month, the price dropped three times, but only by a few dollars each time.

In September, after a couple more price adjustments, the asking price was lowered to $2,099,000 and again to $2,084,900. By the end of the month, however, the listing price was increased to $3,000,000.

Just one day later, on October 1, the price was dropped again, this time to $2.9 million.

A few more price adjustments have left he asking price at right around where it started at $2,099,000.

However, in addition to selling, it seems Victoria and co. are also interested in renting out the property for $14,000 per month.

“Sin City Rehab” season 2 kicked off Wednesday, October 7, with episode three airing on October 22.