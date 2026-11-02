Jenny Marrs Shows Appreciation for Her Favorite Time of Year With a Beautiful Video

HGTV fans love seeing Dave and Jenny Marrs in action, and they are both incredibly talented at home renovation, but when they’re not working, they enjoy a peaceful life far from bustling cities. On Monday, November 2, Jenny gave fans a glimpse of her farm life in Bentonville, Arkansas, when she posted a beautiful video on Instagram of the autumn trees with sheep in the distance.

Jenny Marrs Shares Her Favorite Season

Something that stands out about the short clip is how peaceful it is. In the caption, she wrote, “Fall will forever be my favorite.” It is a simple video, but Jenny shows appreciation for her beautiful life, and fans agree that Fall is an incredible time of year.

Fans reacted in the comments. “I agree! The sheep, though!!! What a precious reminder of our Shepherd through every season of our lives!!” a comment reads.

“Pure beauty and simplicity at its finest,” a second fan shared. A third comment reads, “There is peace in the ordinary.” The post was also flooded with comments like “mine too” and variations, from fans agreeing that Fall is spectacular.

Jenny Marrs’ Appreciation for Farm Life

In 2020, Jenny shared her gratitude for their lifestyle in a post on Facebook. “I couldn’t be more grateful for this little farm of ours. Growing up in a city, I never had any of this on my radar and, even six years in, it’s still unexpected and treasured,” she wrote. “I love that our kiddos are learning the value of hard work and the joy that comes from caring for animals. The world is heavy and hard right now but, goodness, tonight’s sunset and peaceful time in the pasture with my little people was really good for my soul.”

Jenny & Dave Marrs Welcome Cameras Into Their Home

Jenny and Dave have had cameras in their home while filming “Fixer to Fabulous,” which premiered in 2019, and in an Instagram post in April 2024, she reflected on this decision. “Eight years ago, we welcomed two camera operators, a sound guy, a producer, and a production assistant into our home and into our lives for two days.”

She continued, “They essentially followed us around as we worked and then interviewed us as we sat on our front porch swing telling them about our family and the work we do renovating historic homes in our small town of Bentonville, Arkansas. I remember watching the three-minute edited down ‘sizzle reel’ that our production company, RIVR media, would send to HGTV and thinking, ‘this is absolutely crazy. Why would anyone want to watch a television show about our life?’ I also remember being nervous that someone would want to watch a television show about our life.”

Jenny shared her thoughts at the time: she prayed to God for guidance, and if this was not His plan for the family, He would shut the door. “Thankfully, when the door stayed open, He brought us the best team of people to work alongside of every day,” she shared. “This team is truly like family and are some of the hardest working, biggest hearted, most caring people I’ve ever known.”