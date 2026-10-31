Jasmine Roth Shares Update on Hospital Stay With Newborn Daughter Chloe

Jasmine Roth is looking back on her latest hospital stay with a smile, revealing that welcoming her third daughter was a surprisingly relaxing experience compared with her previous births.

Roth Praised the Hospital

The HGTV star, 42, recently shared a series of photos documenting the special time with her newborn, Chloe Lou Roth, and her family. Alongside the pictures, Roth explained why this hospital experience stood out from the others.

“Not to brag but – we had the best hospital stay! I know that might sound strange but after having Hazel a month into Covid and then Darla going straight to the NICU for 15 days the next time around, this experience felt like a vacation in comparison. 10/10, highly recommend.

Not sure what we’re supposed to do now that we’re home though…”

Roth’s post prompted an outpouring of congratulations and playful messages from fans, who were happy to see the family enjoying time together after the latest addition.

“Haha. Glad you got your Sushi!” one person commented.

“Yay!! But home bound it is!! There’s no place like home for sure. It will be fun seeing your little family grow up before our eyes. Precious people,” another fan wrote.

Others focused on the family’s older children and their apparent excitement about their new sister. “Hazel looks ready to step in if daddy can’t hand baby to grandpa correctly,” one commenter joked.

“Beautiful pics! Congratulations to everyone!” another person added, while a separate fan shared, “This just melts my heart. Such a beautiful family. Wishing you all the best.”

Roth Is a Mom of 3

Roth and her husband, Brett Roth, welcomed Chloe on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 10:33 p.m. The couple’s third daughter weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and measured 19 inches long. Roth also gave birth without medication.

Chloe joins the couple’s older daughters, Hazel Lynn, 6, and Darla Rose, 2. Since welcoming the newest member of the family, Roth has continued sharing sweet moments from this new chapter.

Choosing a name for their third daughter proved to be a challenge for the couple, however. Roth explained that she wanted the name to fit with the vintage feel of her older daughters’ names.

“We really struggled to find a name this time around!” Jasmine shares with PEOPLE. “Who knew three girls would be so hard to name? Since Hazel Lynn and Darla Rose sound like little old ladies on a porch, I wanted to stick with that theme and go with a more old-timey and classic name.”

The couple ultimately settled on Chloe Lou, a choice that also carries a family connection.

“Chloe seems like the perfect vintage name, and it was a bonus that neither my husband nor I closely know anyone with that name,” she continues. “For the middle name, my mom and my grandma on my mom’s side both had the middle name ‘Louise,’ so ‘Lou’ felt like a modern version of a family name.”

Now that the family is back home, Roth is adjusting to life with three little girls. And if the warm response to her latest update is any indication, fans are delighted to follow along as the Roth family settles into its newest chapter.