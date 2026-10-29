Drew Scott & Michael Bublé Share Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Video

Drew Scott and Michael Bublé are proving that spelling out a simple word on ice is harder than it looks.

The HGTV star and the Grammy-winning singer recently teamed up for a playful behind-the-scenes video in which they attempted to spell out “LOVE” while standing on the ice. Although the final result was sweet, getting there required plenty of patience as the pair carefully maneuvered to form each letter without taking a tumble.

Scott shared the video on Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 28, giving fans a glimpse of the lighter moments behind their latest project.

“Humbling. Have you watched #HometownGiants yet?” he captioned the post.

Scott Shared the Fun Video to IG

At the end of the clip, Scott offered another playful assessment of their efforts, writing, “Round of applause and a for effort.”

The video struck a chord with fans, who praised the duo’s willingness to embrace the challenge and laughed along with their attempt to complete the icy task.

“This is great. That is your exact personality in person. Nice capture to the cameraman,” one follower commented.

Another fan applauded their effort, writing, “You guys get extra points for doing it on the ice!! Show was great!!”

International viewers also joined the conversation, with one fan from New Zealand sharing, “Just finished watching it down here in New Zealand. Loved it very entertaining great to see behind the scenes. Hope there will be a follow up series.”

Another viewer was equally enthusiastic about the show, writing, “I’ve watched all the episodes and i love it!!! I was worried that in spain i couldnt watch it but I could!! I need more episodes BTW.”

The video offers a fun glimpse into “Hometown Giants,” the six-part sports docuseries following Scott and Bublé as co-owners of the Vancouver Giants, a major junior hockey team competing in the Western Hockey League.

Premiering on Prime Video on Oct. 16, 2026, the series explores the challenges of operating a hockey franchise while following the young athletes working toward their professional dreams. The players must balance the demands of the sport with school, homesickness and the pressure of competing at a high level.

The Two Stars Love Hockey

For Bublé, the experience has also brought an emotional connection to the players and their journeys. The singer has spoken about how following the team throughout the season gave him a deeper understanding of the young athletes behind the game.

Reflecting on watching the NHL Draft, Bublé described an emotional moment when players from the team were selected.

“What the audience will never see is towards the end of the season is me on my computer watching the NHL Draft and balling my head off when our guys got taken. For the first time as an owner, I had access to the stories I never had before. I knew a few of the kids, but when I was sent the episodes I was like, ‘OMG, that’s what’s happening!’ I had never been that connected. It’s been a very emotional ride,” Bublé said.

While the series documents the serious work involved in developing a hockey team, Scott and Bublé’s playful video shows another side of their partnership.

And although their attempt to spell “LOVE” may have required a few extra steps, fans clearly enjoyed seeing the co-owners have some fun along the way.